A Marthasville company is under new ownership, according to officials with MFA Oil.
MFA Oil, a farmer-owned energy supply company, has purchased Blue Flame Gas, an independent propane retailer that has been in operation for more than 40 years and is based in Marthasville. The deal, which closed Oct. 18, included trucks, tanks and customer accounts.
“Our family has owned Blue Flame Gas Company for four decades, and the decision to sell has not been easy,” said Sandy Cooper, daughter of Blue Flame Gas founder Dennis Glosemeyer. “When MFA Oil approached us about buying Blue Flame Gas, we all knew it was the best fit for our customers and employees. I also knew that dad would be incredibly pleased with our choice. He always said if he would ever sell, he wouldn’t sell to just anyone.”
Kenny Steeves, senior vice president of MFA Oil operations, said the company was "excited" to welcome propane customers of Blue Flame Gas to the company.
"This acquisition will complement our existing refined fuel customers in the area and our propane services in the broader region. It will deliver big logistical benefits to our cooperative members and customers," Steeves said.
MFA Oil will continue the propane office at 15956 Highway 47 in Marthasville. Customers should call 636-433-2248 to order propane or to schedule service.
MFA already has a presence in Marthasville, with a Petro-Card 24 fuel station and a refined oil bulk plant in the city, according to a press release.
"We want to thank the Glosemeyer family, the former owners of Blue Flame Gas, for making this an easy and smooth transaction," Steeves said. "Working with them has been wonderful. We are also to welcome two very experienced employees and their vast knowledge of the propane business to the MFA Oil family."
