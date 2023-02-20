A longtime educator has been tapped to lead the Washington School District’s Early Learning Center, according to an announcement from the school district. 

Jennifer Meyer, who is currently the principal at Campbellton Elementary School, was announced as the new Director of the Early Learning Center on Friday. Meyer will be the center’s second director since it opened in 2014. Dr. Dawn Hellebusch, who is retiring at the end of the academic year, has been the center’s director since it opened. 