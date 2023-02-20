A longtime educator has been tapped to lead the Washington School District’s Early Learning Center, according to an announcement from the school district.
Jennifer Meyer, who is currently the principal at Campbellton Elementary School, was announced as the new Director of the Early Learning Center on Friday. Meyer will be the center’s second director since it opened in 2014. Dr. Dawn Hellebusch, who is retiring at the end of the academic year, has been the center’s director since it opened.
“I’m super excited for the new challenges and being in a different role in the district. I’m excited about coming up with ways that I can help the Early Learning Center grow and expand upon the things that they’re already doing,” Meyer said. “When the position was posted, every time I drove by the ELC, I thought about it. I just kept thinking about it. It was like my heart called me to make this change. This wasn’t on my radar, but when the opportunity presented itself, my heart called me there.”
Meyer has been with the Washington School District for 12 years, all as Campbellton’s principal. She has been in education for 26 years, including years spent as a first-grade and third-grade teacher at St. Clair Elementary School. She also served as the school’s assistant principal.
She later worked at the Union R-XI School District as an assistant principal at Central Elementary before being named process coordinator with the school district.
“Mrs. Meyer has been a successful elementary principal for the district and has leadership experience in early childhood, which makes her an excellent choice for our next Director of Early Learning,” said Washington Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart. “She brings instructional and developmental knowledge of both elementary and early learning. We look forward to her continued leadership in the district.”
A Union High School graduate, Meyer has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Missouri-St. Louis, a master’s degree from Southwest Baptist University and an educational specialist degree from St. Louis University. She and her husband, Mike, have four sons, all of whom either have attended or currently attend Washington schools.
Meyer said she is eager to start her new position at the Early Learning Center and is excited about what the staff can do for children as they prepare for elementary school.
“Setting kids up for success on the elementary level is a major factor on why I want to do this,” Meyer said. “I know what we want to see kids coming in with. Setting them up for success, helping them not have those gaps in their learning, and getting them prepared are things I can help them with.”
Meyer’s first day in this new role will be July 1.
Meyer said leaving Campbellton Elementary will be bittersweet.
“These people are my family. They know about me. They know about my struggles and my celebrations. They know my kids. It’s going to be hard to say good-bye. I will miss them, but I will keep in touch,” Meyer said. “I want the Campbellton students and staff to keep growing, learning and being innovative. I want them to keep being the best they can be. Having someone else with a new perspective as their principal can help them continue to do that.”