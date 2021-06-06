Washington resident Rich Metz has joined the Bank of Sullivan as vice president and Labadie branch manager.
He has 32 years of banking experience, according to a press release by the bank. His roles have varied from being a loan clerk and personal banker to operating branches around the St. Louis metropolitan area, he said. Most recently, he worked for Commerce Bank in Wentzville.
Metz, 51, will assist Labadie and Washington area customers with consumer, mortgage and commercial loans, according to the release.
Metz, who has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Lindenwood University, was raised in a small town just outside of St. Paul, Missouri, “similar to Labadie,” he said. He and his wife, Jennifer, have lived in Washington for almost two years.
He has been a Rotarian for over 10 years, and is a vice chairman of the Compass Health Network board of directors. Lately, he has been working on DIY projects to remodel his home.