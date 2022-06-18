After a brief respite over the weekend, the heat that’s been plaguing Missouri this past week is expected to come roaring back Monday.
Meanwhile, it’s taking a toll on people and air conditioning systems.
The National Weather Service’s St. Louis office is predicting that temperatures will dip over the weekend to 86 and 87 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, before shooting back up to 96 degrees on Monday, then 100 degrees on Tuesday. It’s expected temperatures will slide to 97 degrees on Wednesday and 96 degrees on Thursday.
The weather service called Friday “dangerously hot.” As of early afternoon Friday — The Missourian’s press deadline — it had issued a heat advisory until 8 p.m.
Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer at Mercy Hospital Washington, said the hospital has seen “a handful” of heat-related illnesses, mostly severe dehydration among people who work outdoors, such as construction or road workers.
She strongly encouraged people to drink lots of water throughout the day, wear light-colored clothing and a wide-brimmed hat — and to stay away from energy drinks.
“A real good easy way to know that you’re hydrating appropriately is that you’re urinating regularly,” Mohart said. “So if you know you’ve gone outdoors, and you’re going on six, eight hours and you have not urinated, you’re certainly probably behind from a fluid standpoint.
“The big thing to avoid, the absolute do- not-do-this if you’re working outside all day: Don’t drink energy drinks,” she said. “That is such a strain on your cardiovascular system, and nothing about those drinks actually improves your energy status. They’re very bad and usually have quite a bit of caffeine.”
She also warned against consuming alcohol or caffeine. “When you drink caffeine and alcohol, your kidneys can’t hold on to water and they’re like a diuretic, so you pee a lot more than you should when you get dehydrated,” Mohart said.
Electrolyte drinks like Gatorade and Powerade are better alternatives, she said.
Mohart said people also should know the warning signs of dehydration: nausea, vomiting, feeling sick to your stomach, skin that is dry when it should be sweaty, muscle cramps, among other things. She said that when you do get out of the heat, make sure to rest well.
The heat also is having an effect on people’s air conditioning systems.
Abby Hoff, a dispatcher with Level 9 Heating & Cooling said the company has had an influx of people calling in need of air conditioning repairs — “much more than we can take on,” she said.
“For the majority of them, their air conditioners are aging, and this 100-degree weather, it’s just enough to push them over the edge.”
She said the company’s technicians have been working overtime to get all the work done: “Our technicians have gone above and beyond this week.”
She said the company has called clients who were scheduled for preventive maintenance and asked them to reschedule so technicians can help people who have no working air conditioning at the moment. She said most customers have been generous enough to say yes.
She expects next week to be even busier.