Metallica performs at Mad Cool 2022
Buy Now

Guitarist James Hetfield of the band Metallica during the first day of the Mad Cool 2022 festival in Valdebebas, on July 6, 2022, in Madrid (Spain). The famed band made headlines this week by announcing they were awarding a $100,000 grant to East Central College, who will be using the funds as scholarships for students studying manufacturing.  Europa Press Photo/Ricardo Rubio.

 Ricardo Rubio

Through its philanthropic foundation, Metallica, the Titans of Thrash Metal have donated $100,000 to East Central College to support its manufacturing students.

Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation and the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) have partnered for four years to support career and technical education programs through the Metallica Scholars program. This year it donated $1.8 million in grants to 10 community and technical colleges across the U.S., including Union’s ECC.