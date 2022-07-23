Through its philanthropic foundation, Metallica, the Titans of Thrash Metal have donated $100,000 to East Central College to support its manufacturing students.
Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation and the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) have partnered for four years to support career and technical education programs through the Metallica Scholars program. This year it donated $1.8 million in grants to 10 community and technical colleges across the U.S., including Union’s ECC.
“Our goal for the Metallica Scholars initiative is to shine a light on workforce education and support the next generation of tradespeople,” Pete Delgrosso, executive director of All Within My Hands, is quoted in a press release announcing the grant.
ECC’s Vice President for External Relations Joel Doepker said ECC is making the money available to students through 30 to 40 one-year scholarships.
“The Metallica Scholars program has proven to provide significant resources for community college students looking to learn the skills needed for today’s workforce,” said Walter G. Bumphus, AACC’s president and CEO.
Doepker said the band’s scholars program tries to target a broad range of technical education. Some programs include automation and robotics, auto tech, aviation, healthcare, hospitality, operator and welding.
“Given that Franklin County and our area is so heavy in manufacturing, we focused our application on our advanced manufacturing programs, our certificates and degrees,” Doepker said. “There are 527 manufacturers in our region.”
Students interested in applying for the scholarship are required to have a high school equivalency diploma, demonstrate financial need and an interest in a manufacturing career. They can apply online at eastcentral.edu/metallica. Doepker estimated that 30 to 40 students would receive the one-year scholarship.
“The scholarship can pay for tuition, it can pay for fees, it can pay for books, it can pay for equipment needed in the programs,” Doepker said. “We also heard today that (students) can use it to pay for other ancillary items a student would have like transportation, possibly.”
Doepker said ECC searches for and applies for grants it feels fits the needs of students and the local workforce.
“With this one in particular, I think it could help local manufacturers that have a current employee that they feel needs to have their skills enhanced,” Doepker said.
In conjunction with the grant and in effort to drum up more funds for its manufacturing programs, East Central administrators are in discussions with the college’s foundation to host a tribute rock concert on campus in Union later this fall. Details are forthcoming, according to Communications Director Gregg Jones.