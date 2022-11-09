Mary Schnelle with award
Buy Now

Mary Schnelle, an environmental services technician at Mercy Hospital received the Cleaning to Advance Patient Experience Award (C.A.P.E.) Nov. 7 for going above and beyond. 

 Submitted photo.

Hospital cleanliness is critical not only to the health of the patients, but also to the staff and visitors. Hundreds of health care workers toil behind-the-scenes to enhance and ensure patients’ health, recovery and experience by maintaining a clean and sterile environment.  

Mary Schnelle, an environmental services technician at Mercy Hospital, was recognized for doing just that. She was one of 10 workers nationwide to receive the Cleaning to Advance Patient Experience Award (C.A.P.E.) for going above and beyond. Cintas created the annual C.A.P.E. Awards program, which recognizes environmental services technicians and housekeeping professionals in their ongoing efforts to maintain clean environments.