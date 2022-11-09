Hospital cleanliness is critical not only to the health of the patients, but also to the staff and visitors. Hundreds of health care workers toil behind-the-scenes to enhance and ensure patients’ health, recovery and experience by maintaining a clean and sterile environment.
Mary Schnelle, an environmental services technician at Mercy Hospital, was recognized for doing just that. She was one of 10 workers nationwide to receive the Cleaning to Advance Patient Experience Award (C.A.P.E.) for going above and beyond. Cintas created the annual C.A.P.E. Awards program, which recognizes environmental services technicians and housekeeping professionals in their ongoing efforts to maintain clean environments.
Schnelle was presented with a $2,500 check from Cintas and the hospital received an additional $2,500 to go toward an organization or department of her choice. Per Schnelle’s request, the hospital’s check will go to the Mercy Health Foundation Washington. She wanted both checks to go toward supporting a new hospital for the community, but was told to keep her winnings.
“I was flabbergasted, speechless, it was a total surprise,” said Schnelle. “I wanted all of [the money] to go to the hospital, because I think we need a new hospital, but they wouldn’t let me donate the rest to them.”
Schnelle has worked for Mercy for close to four years on the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)/Transition Care Unit (TCU) floor, and in that time, she has only missed work while she had COVID.
Though the era of COVID made cleanliness standards increase, Schnelle never backed away from any housekeeping requirements. Instead, she has pushed forward, worked past her shift and stayed late to make sure the patients’ needs on her floor were met.
“When COVID first came it was scary, because we didn’t know anything about it,” she said. “I had all this stuff on, but it’s like what if I get it, how am I going to feel. But then you realize that the people who are on the other side, who are in the bed or have loved ones in the bed are having a harder time than we’re having. And if I can do anything to alleviate their pain, then I want to do that.”
During her work in the ICU/TCU while COVID cases were high, Schnelle took it upon herself to do more than just cleaning. She would talk with the patients as she worked, especially those who had the illness and couldn’t see family members. So, she took it upon herself to be an advocate for those patients when their loved ones could not be present.
A Covid patient’s husband even credited Schnelle for part of her recovery.
As Schnelle cleaned the patient’s room, she would tell her that her husband was at the hospital, supporting her from outside the room. From his perspective, he noticed while Schnelle was present, his wife’s blood pressure and other vitals improved. Though he believed it to be from her cleaning, Schnelle informed him she was letting his wife know he was there.
“I didn’t realize he was her husband at first, but I told her that there was a very nice, young man right outside waiting for her, that he wants her to get better and he loves her,” said Schnelle.
In addition to the money, the ten winners from across the country will also receive a Rubbermaid HYGEN microfiber charging bucket with Rubbermaid products inside. Cintas, in partnership with The Association for the Healthcare Environment (AHE), will also provide one scholarship, to the designated trainer of the winners’ institution, to attend one of AHE’s signature series Train the Trainer programs. In addition, the technician will receive a scholarship to be trained and certified in the AHE program at their facility.