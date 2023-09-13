Mercy Hospital Washington has named Elizabeth Gillam as its chief nursing officer, effective Oct. 1.
Gillam currently serves as the executive director of nursing for the medical surgical service line at Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Creve Coeur, supervising six medical surgery departments. She started her career there as a bedside nurse in 2012.
In an interview with The Missourian, Gillam said she is excited and honored to take over the role.
“I’m fortunate to have some friends who grew up in the area, so I’ve heard for a long time about what a great hometown it is,” she said of Washington.
Gillam takes over from Bethany Westlake, who started as chief nursing officer in 2019.
Gillam said that what “sealed the deal” in taking the new position were her interviews at Mercy Washington.
“Everyone was so kind and so warm and so welcoming,” she said. “Multiple different people throughout the interview process talked about how they chose that hospital because that’s their community, and they want to serve their family and their friends.”
Gillam grew up in Wildwood and attended Lafayette High School. She said that she “always knew that health care was going to be my plan” and started on a path towards dentistry like her parents. However, after earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees in biology at DePauw University and University of Louisville, respectively, Gillam started hearing about her little sister’s experience in nursing school at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
“She would call every day and tell me about her clinicals and what she was learning,” Gilllam said. “I very quickly started thinking, ‘Oh, I think I’ve made a huge mistake here.’ ”
Gillam returned to school in St. Louis, attending Goldfarb School of Nursing like her sister, and received her bachelor’s degree in 2012. She earned a master’s in nursing from Maryville University in 2017. During that time, there was no doubt where she would end up, she said.
“I knew as soon as I graduated I was going to come to Mercy. There was no other option,” said Gillam. “It felt like home.”
In her current capacity overseeing the medical surgical service line in St. Louis, Gillam said she has worked with an “amazing team,” notably one that battled the COVID-19 pandemic for much of Gillam’s tenure. She helped oversee the emergency response to the virus in 2020 and the integration of COVID-19 treatment into the hospital’s normal operations.
The start of Gillam’s tenure may correspond with a new round of vaccinations against the disease; on Monday, the Food and Drug Administration approved new vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech that could begin rolling out this week.
Gillam said she witnessed the pandemic’s effects on her nursing staff, and how it likely accelerated a nursing shortage that was already looming before it started. She said hospitals will likely need to get “creative” with staffing in order to meet patients’ needs while supporting their nurses.
“Burnout is certainly something that has come as a result, and something that every hospital’s going to have to look at. I think it’s changed the way maybe potential nurses look at the field,” she said.
At Mercy St. Louis, Gillam helped start a program, which she compared to residency for first-year nurses, in an effort to fight high nurse turnover at the hospital. The hospital established a facility-wide mentorship program that allowed nurses to continue to learn practical topics, including communication, caring for dying patients and self-care.
“While we had a lot of really great onboarding education, it was really the long-term support that those nurses needed,” she said.
Gillam said she is excited to “expand her scope” in the Mercy Washington role, where she will oversee emergency and perioperative departments, as well as inpatient nursing.
Gillam lives in Eureka with her husband and twin three-year-old daughters.
