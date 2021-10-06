Mercy announced Wednesday that the current president of Mercy St. Louis is set to take the reins as president and CEO of the entire health system next year.
Steve Mackin, who has served as president of Mercy Hospital St. Louis since March 2017, will begin the role April 1, 2022. He will succeed current president and CEO Lynn Britton, who has held the post for 13 years. Britton will transition to executive chair of the Mercy board of directors. Mackin will also serve on the board of directors.
“I am humbled by the board’s decision and I will work diligently to serve our co-workers, patients and communities in a way that reflects our Sisters’ legacy — a bias for action, dignity, hospitality, right relationships and fullness for life,” Mackin said in a press release.
Since 2017, Mackin has also served as Mercy executive vice president, president of Mercy's east region and senior executive. Prior to coming to Mercy, Mackin worked with Cancer Treatment Centers of America for nearly two decades.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Indiana, and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Tulsa in Tulsa, Oklahoma.