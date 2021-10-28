The Mercy system was named one of the nation’s “most wired” hospitals by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives.
According to a news release from the hospital, CHIME surveyed more than 36,000 organizations across the country and determined Mercy performed in the top 9 percent of health care providers, ranking above peers in categories like analytics and data management, population health and infrastructure. The survey assessed the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in health care organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry leading. It was the 18th time Mercy has received the “most wired” recognition.
“Digital transformation in health care has accelerated to an unprecedented level since 2020, and the next few years will bring a wave of innovation that empowers health care consumers and will astound the industry,” CHIME President and CEO Russell Branzell said in the release. “The Digital Health Most Wired program recognizes the outstanding digital leaders who have paved the way for this imminent revolution in health care.”