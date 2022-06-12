Mercy Clinic Four Rivers recognized some of its doctors and advanced practitioners during its inaugural Mercy Clinic Provider Awards May 17.
During the award ceremony, Melissa Manhart, a family medicine nurse practitioner at Mercy clinic Washington, was named the Mercy Clinic Four Rivers Advanced Practice Clinician of the Year. Before joining the family medicine team, Manhart worked on Mercy’s labor and delivery floor. Then, she received her advanced practice degree and has now served over 30 years in the family health care team, according to the nomination.
“She is a uniquely caring person who can create a comfortable, safe relationship with all of her patients. She is exceptionally meticulous in the detail of her clinical work and an eager learner and willing teacher to those she works with and mentors.”
Dr. Ashok Palagiri, a critical care physician, was named Mercy Four Rivers Physician of the Year.
“I’m pretty certain he hasn’t taken a day off since the pandemic began,” wrote the author of his nomination.
Palagiri works in the ICU, a job that became increasingly vital as the COVID-19 pandemic sent influxes of critical patients to Mercy.
“Dr. Palagiri’s dedication to our ICU in Washington is commendable as he is always at the ready to help out,” the nomination read. “He has stayed in the community when the weather was threatening, rather than be home with his family, to ensure no gaps in ICU coverage. He has worked extra shifts to provide assistance when the census and acuity level was too much for one intensivist. He has worked extra - arriving early and staying late nearly every shift to ensure our ICU patients get the complete care they deserve.”
Finally, Drs. Jim Cassat and Tim Long were given the Lifetime Achievement Award.
“Both gentlemen embrace the values of the Mercy community – not only in their patient care but who they are as people,” Mercy Clinic Four Rivers President Dr. David Chalk said. “The gifts of both physicians to their communities have not just been within the walls of the hospital. Both Dr. Cassat and Dr. Long have a larger world view and a greater sense of responsibility to be of service to those in need. They have heard ‘the cries of a world that is suffering’ and have seen people oppressed by poverty. Their work with the Washington Overseas Mission has served thousands of people in Ghana, Honduras and Haiti for decades.”
Long, a now-retired family care doctor who ran the Marthasville clinic for 36 years, is a co-founder of Washington Overseas Mission, according to his nomination. Dr. Cassat, the chief of surgery at Mercy Hospital Washington, spearheaded the use of new innovative surgery techniques such as laparoscopic surgery and has taken trips with Washington Overseas Mission, according to his nomination.