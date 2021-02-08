Some Mercy doctors are asking Franklin County to rejoin the regional Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP).
Dr. David Chalk, president of Mercy Clinic Four Rivers, told commissioners at their Tuesday, Feb. 2, meeting that the program is essential to clinicians.
“It allows our physicians to monitor the opioid usage and prescribing across the county, really across the region,” Chalk said.
In December 2017, the county commission voted 2 to 1 to join the PDMP hosted by St. Louis County and used by 75 jurisdictions, covering 85 percent of the state’s population.
As of Jan. 1, 2018, all prescriptions of Schedule 2, 3 or 4 controlled substances had to be reported through a web-based monitoring program.
But in May 2020, a failed motion by Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker for the county to renew its participation in the program led to Franklin County withdrawing from the PDMP, even though participation costs the county nothing. Commissioners Dave Hinson and Todd Boland were not in favor of remaining in the program, saying they had received no updates on it.
Mercy had lobbied the county to join in 2017, but Mercy Hospital Washington President Eric Eoloff said in May 2020 that the hospital has no immediate need for the PDMP because its electronic medical records system allows it to see what medications patients have previously been prescribed and that the hospital’s prescribing patterns around pain and other medications had became much more restricted by Mercy policy.
But Mercy officials asked in June to address the commission, along with area pharmacists, to request the county renew the PDMP contract with St. Louis County before the contract officially expired in January 2021.
Mercy spokeswoman Bethany Pope said Thursday that Tuesday’s presentation was the first time Mercy doctors have addressed the commission since that request.
Chalk said Tuesday things have worsened since the contract expired.
Imperfect Solution
A central method of monitoring patients is the only way providers know to help patients with the amount of narcotic opioids they are receiving, as well as directing them to a program to alleviate their reliance on the drugs, Chalk said.
“In many of our opinions, it’s not the perfect solution, which would be a statewide prescription drug monitoring program,” he said. “The history and the challenges at the state level are well documented. However, I think it is important to have a vehicle, and we need to do this for the welfare of our patients.”
Since Mercy has the infrastructure in place to monitor prescription drugs, Hinson questioned why a government mandate was needed to get doctors, pharmacists and others to take part.
Chalk replied that some would not take part without the mandate. “With any other sort of action or activity, people will do it when it’s convenient, if not mandated,” he said. “It’s a little extra work. It takes time to put it in, very little.”
Mercy also could miss prescribing habits without access to pharmacies large and small, Chalk said. “That potentially could lead to misuse or excessive use,” he said.
Not being part of the system makes Franklin County an “island,” Chalk said. “The news that we are not reporting would travel quickly. I think it would put ever-increasing pressure on both our prescribers, as well as our pharmacies.”
Chalk said an outcry has occurred among specialists in numerous areas in the past month, since Franklin County officially withdrew from the program.
Hinson , a critic of PDMP since his days in the Missouri House of Representatives, and Boland questioned why they haven’t heard from pharmacists about the issue.
Dr. Michelle Goetz, director of Mercy’s palliative care program, explained that they have only recently heard from people because Franklin County pharmacies continued submitting data to pharmacies until Jan. 8, 2021.
“All medical societies recommend checking a PDMP,” Goetz said. “It is safe, it is appropriate, it gives you a complete evaluation of what this patient is on.”
The program also helps prevent patient overdoses and worsening of diseases, Chalk said. “Many people are very appropriately kept on opioids and narcotics, but we need some resources to monitor that so they don’t take excessive amounts.”
‘Death Might Very Well Happen’
Goetz, whose department helps manage symptoms of chronic disease and pain, told the story of a 57-year-old man who is obese and diabetic, and has been admitted three times to intensive care with unintentional opioid overdoses.
“He escalated up, his pain worsened, his tolerance continued to develop, his dependency developed,” Goetz said. “He was unable to go back down.”
The patient made progress and was stable for more than a year, but Goetz checked in on him with the St. Louis PDMP and saw he had been prescribed oxycodone.
“The St. Louis PDMP results showed me, clearly, the number of prescriptions that patient has,” she said. “It shows me the date written, the date filled, the filling location and the prescriber.”
Goetz contacted the doctor and learned the prescription was years old and it had been filled at a different pharmacy than the patient previously used, which she called a “red flag.”
“His disease precluded him from telling me,” she said. “He’s not weak, he’s not a bad person, he’s walking around, he has a job, you would not know he has opioid abuse.”
While Goetz agreed with Eoloff’s earlier statements that Mercy’s improvements in treating patients with pain has decreased opioid prescriptions, she said the system is self-reporting and doesn’t give them access to most of the state, like the PDMP, which gives doctors another tool to fight addiction.
“The 57-year-old man is not alone,” she said. “That’s a huge portion of the patients that I see that are on chronic pain medicine and they’re struggling.”
Hinson questioned why the system didn’t include penalties for health care systems that fail to input information.
That would likely take significant oversight and money, Goetz said. “Other statewide PDMPs have done so — Florida, Oregon,” she said. “Missouri has left it up to providers, what is right to treat your patient?”
After the meeting, Brinker said the commission will continue to collect information on the impact of the PDMP and then make a decision.