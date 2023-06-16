Mercy parking lot site
The location at Third and Hancock Streets where Mercy plans to build a new parking lot is shown here.

 Missourian Photo/Jonathan Riley

Washington’s Planning & Zoning Commission gave the green light to a new Mercy Hospital Washington parking lot at the northeast corner of Third and Hancock streets this week. 

The commission unanimously recommended approval of a special use permit for a temporary parking lot at 805, 809 and 811 E. Third St. at its meeting on June 12. The decision paves the way for the City Council to give the project final approval at its Tuesday, June 20, meeting following a public hearing on the matter.

