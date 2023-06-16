Washington’s Planning & Zoning Commission gave the green light to a new Mercy Hospital Washington parking lot at the northeast corner of Third and Hancock streets this week.
The commission unanimously recommended approval of a special use permit for a temporary parking lot at 805, 809 and 811 E. Third St. at its meeting on June 12. The decision paves the way for the City Council to give the project final approval at its Tuesday, June 20, meeting following a public hearing on the matter.
City Administrator Darren Lamb and Community & Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci first met with Mercy officials about the parking lot proposal as far back as a year ago, Maniaci said at Monday’s Planning & Zoning meeting.
“They came forward a couple weeks ago saying that they were ready to move forward with some temporary parking here,” he said.
Although Mercy is calling the parking lot “temporary,” the city does not define “temporary” uses as part of its special use permit process, Maniaci said.
“So for the sake of the application, this is just a regular parking lot,” he said.
The new lot is expected to include 52 parking spaces. While Mercy owns the entire city block located between First and Third streets to the north and south and Highway 47 and Hancock Street to the east and west, the parking lot plan is only for the southwest section of the block, adjacent to Third and Hancock streets.
Maniaci noted there will be no spaces designated as disabled parking, but this should not be an issue because the lot is not the closest parking area for patients or staff to access the hospital anyway.
The plans Mercy submitted also include a crosswalk across Third Street.
“It actually is good timing because I think we’re wanting to bid pretty soon on the Third Street Overlay, so we can work that into our plans for the Third Street Overlay that’s happening this year anyway,” Maniaci said.
Following Maniaci’s introduction of the topic, Planning & Zoning commissioners weighed in on the parking lot proposal.
“I can just attest, as a Mercy co-worker, that parking is much needed. Especially on that side, there’s a lot of ambulatory, outpatient services,” said Commissioner Rocco Gonzalez. “And at this point, like Sal said, there’s really nothing that’s there, so I mean it’s not really being useful at all, so it makes a lot of sense in my opinion.”
Commissioner Carolyn Witt said she hoped a few mature trees on the lots where Mercy plans to build its new parking area could be saved.
“We are working around all of them but one,” said Dennis Pruitt of Heideman Associates Inc., the civil engineer for the project, adding that the tree to be removed “doesn’t look very good right now to begin with.”
The tree in question is on the west side of the lot, near the planned entrance from Hancock Street, which was previously the entrance to an east-west alley through the block. Pruitt added that Mercy is trying to preserve as many of the mature trees as possible.
Both the special use permit and preliminary plat for the parking lot will go before the Washington City Council for approval at its Tuesday, June 20, meeting.
