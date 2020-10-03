Mercy has opened Mercy Clinic Psychiatry in Washington, 901 Patients First Drive, Suite 3700, with Dr. Binu Chakkamparambil providing care.
Chakkamparambil offers outpatient behavioral health services for adults with mental health concerns, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorders, obsessive compulsive disorder, schizophrenia, psychosis and behavioral disorders. She also offers geriatric psychiatry to help elderly patients who suffer from psychosis in dementia and depression.
“Learning and understanding the brain to diagnose the different disorders and to help my patients manage their life with balance is my constant driving force,” she said. “Mental disorders are sometimes confusing, as well as stigmatizing, in our communities. My goal is to make patients feel at ease while discussing their symptoms and to help their family members understand the disease process, just like any other medical problem such as diabetes or hypertension.”
To learn more about Chakkamparambil or schedule an appointment, visit mercy.net or call 636-266-7900.