Mercy Hospital Washington will hold a drive-through flu shot clinic on Sept. 24 in the parking garage of the Patient’s First Drive facility, the hospital system announced in a press release.
The clinic will be held from 8:30-11 a.m. at 901 Patients First Drive in Washington. Flu vaccines will be given on a first-come, first-served basis and are available to anyone seven years and older. Hospital officials said the drive-through format will allow for social distancing in an effort to fight the spread of influenza and COVID-19.