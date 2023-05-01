The Hermann Area District Hospital Board of Directors unanimously voted to finalize a five-year management agreement with Mercy Health System, according to a press release.
The management deal takes effect June 1.
“It is extremely challenging to operate small, independent rural hospitals,” said Dale Ridder, chair of the Hermann Area District Hospital Board of Directors. “Hospitals like ours are closing across the state and country at an alarming rate.”
The Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform, a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit chronicled the closures of more than 150 rural hospitals across the country between 2005 and 2019, with an additional 19 rural hospitals closing in 2020.
According to a report published by Becker’s Hospital CFO Report, an industry analysis showed that as of January 2023, 631 hospitals in the U.S. were at an immediate risk of closing because of financial losses and lack of financial reserves to sustain operations. That report detailed 20 Missouri hospitals that were at risk of closing. Those 20 hospitals account for approximately 35 percent of all hospitals in Missouri.
“Our board had the vision and courage to act now to preserve vital health services in our community. Mercy is in the best position to help us continue providing care in Gasconade County now and in years to come,” Ridder said.
The board’s decision comes after longtime administrator Dan McKinney announced his plans to retire.
“Dan has capably led our hospitals and clinics for 30 plus years,” Ridder said. “The board wishes to thank him for his leadership over the many years, especially through the COVID pandemic. We wish him well in retirement and hope he remains an active member of our community.”
Under the agreement, Mercy will oversee management responsibilities for the hospital and its two clinics, with one in Hermann and one in Montgomery City. Physicians, advanced practitioners and co-workers employed by the hospital and clinic will remain Hermann Area District Hospital employees. A Mercy administrator will be named and assigned to manage Hermann Area District Hospital and its clinics prior to June 1.
A Mercy spokesperson said the name of Hermann Area District Hospital will not be changed.
“Mercy has a long history of working to keep health care local and convenient for our patients,” said Eric Eoloff, Mercy Hospital Washington president. “We began working with Hermann Area District Hosptial in 2014 under an affiliation agreement and have helped provide guidance on ways to try to improve costs and quality of care delivered in Gasconade County. With the new, more formal management agreement, we have a greater opportunity to leverage our Mercy resources and expertise in support of the community.”
Mercy owns and manages many critical access, rural hospitals across Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Since 2017, Mercy has managed Washington County Memorial Hospital in Potosi, Missouri, where the initial five-year year agreement was recently extended another five years with the community’s support.
