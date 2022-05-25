Mercy Hospice is in need of volunteers, the group announced in a press release.
Volunteer opportunities include caregiver relief, emotional support, life review videos, the Alzheimer’s program, care callers, bereavement support and Mercy companions, among other things, according to the release. Volunteers are matched with opportunities based on their schedules, skills, comfort levels and geographic areas.
Potential volunteers will have to do a free three-week training. The next sessions are scheduled for June 13, 20 and 27 from 1-5 p.m.
To register or ask questions about volunteering, call 636-239-8862 or email stephanie.marquart@mercy.net.