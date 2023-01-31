A Cape Girardeau-based health system announced Monday plans to join the Mercy health system.
“We look forward to the opportunity to provide even more access to high-quality, lower-cost health care for the Cape Girardeau community,” said Steve Mackin, Mercy president and CEO. “We are very excited to have the potential to serve in this part of Missouri.”
The deal increases Mercy’s reach southward and gives the health system, SoutheastHEALTH, the backing of a larger organization. Ken Bateman, president and CEO of SoutheastHEALTH, said he hopes the deal will make the health care system a regional health care hub in Missouri’s Bootheel region.
“With a proven track record in community health, Mercy fully supports strengthening access to affordable primary and specialty health care for all residents in the communities we serve,” Bateman said in a statement.
SoutheastHEALTH has one hospital in Cape Girardeau and one in Dexter in Stoddard County. With locations in southeast Missouri, the system draws patients from Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois and Kentucky, according to press reports.
The hospital in Cape Girardeau has a history of innovation within the region’s health care providers.
In 1948, the hospital opened the region’s first dedicated pediatrics unit. In 1979, the hospital opened its first neonatal intensive care unit. This was followed by the opening of the region’s first free-standing cancer center in 1981.
In addition to the hospitals, SoutheastHEALTH operates clinics in Poplar Bluff, Bernie, Bloomfield, New Madrid, Sikeston, Dexter, Cape Girardeau, and Perryville.
Mercy, which is based in Chesterfield, has more than 40 hospitals and spans Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kansas. Mercy has operated the hospital in Washington since 1976.
The deal brings Mercy into southeast Missouri, where it does not have any operations. However, last summer, Mercy officials and trustees with the Perry County Memorial Hospital agreed to a non-binding letter of intent to explore an affiliation deal.
Mercy’s current hospitals and clinics in Missouri are mostly located in the St. Louis area, the southwest region of Missouri and along the Interstate 44 corridor.
Dr. Jim Dufek, who is the chair of the SoutheastHEALTH system board, said the alignment of the two health care systems has the “full support of the board of directors.”
“I’m pleased with the thoughtfulness of the process and engagement of individuals represented across the health system and the community,” Dufek said. Full integration between the systems is expected to take place this fall, Dufek said.
SoutheastHEALTH is not the only health care system looking to partner with Mercy.
In December, the Hermann Area District Hospital announced it was seeking a deeper affiliation with Mercy, while closing its Home Health Agency. HADH Assistant Administrator Matt Siebert said the hospital was expecting to lose $2 million in 2022, according to previous reporting.
An update on those talks was not available as of press time.