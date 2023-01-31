Mercy Hospital Washington
 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

A Cape Girardeau-based health system announced Monday plans to join the Mercy health system.

“We look forward to the opportunity to provide even more access to high-quality, lower-cost health care for the Cape Girardeau community,” said Steve Mackin, Mercy president and CEO. “We are very excited to have the potential to serve in this part of Missouri.”