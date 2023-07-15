Two local Mercy leaders are stepping into new and expanded roles, the St. Louis-based hospital system announced this week.
Alan Smith has been named chief operating officer for both clinic and hospital operations in the Four Rivers area and Lincoln County, as well as administrator for Mercy Hospital Lincoln. Dr. David Tannehill has been named chief medical officer at Mercy Hospital Washington, succeeding Dr. Ann Elizabeth Mohart, who recently accepted a Mercy-wide role.
In late May, Mercy announced that Mohart would move into the role of vice president and medical director for transitions of care, with oversight for the continuity of care across the Mercy system, effective July 1.
Smith has been with Mercy since 2015, most recently serving as Mercy Clinic community vice president with responsibility for the Washington area, Mercy South and Mercy Jefferson. He also served as executive director for Mercy Clinic at Work, employer health solutions, corporate health services and contract relations.
Eric Eoloff, president of Mercy Washington and Lincoln communities overseeing the Four Rivers and Lincoln County areas, said Smith is currently the full-time administrator at Mercy Lincoln in Troy, as well as several rural health clinics in Lincoln County.
“And then he is my chief operating officer for the Four Rivers clinic here in Washington, and over time he’ll help to run this hospital here in Washington as well,” said Eoloff, who took over responsibilities as Mercy president for Lincoln County last month.
“He’s really smart and he’s great with people and he’ll grow nicely into the position,” Eoloff added.
Tannehill, a native of Union and a graduate of Union High School, has been with Mercy since 2005, when he completed his critical care residency and fellowship at Mercy Hospital St. Louis. Most recently, he led Mercy’s critical care specialty council and served as the lead intensive care unit (ICU) physician during the COVID-19 pandemic, guiding care teams across Mercy on preparing for and responding to Mercy’s sickest patients.
Tannehill is a member of the Missouri Board of Registration for the Healing Arts, where his leadership helped to develop the Missouri medical board’s approach to telemedicine and physician wellness. In his new role, Tannehill will oversee performance for all hospital-based physicians and advance practice professionals at Mercy Washington. He remains medical director of the ICU and continues to guide the critical care specialty council.
“These two leaders have established themselves during their time at Mercy as having a strong bias for action, inspiring clinical and operational excellence and leading change,” Eoloff said of Tannehill and Smith. “They have earned the respect of clinical and operational colleagues throughout Mercy and, most importantly, they care deeply about the patients we serve.”
Mercy is one of the 25 largest U.S. health systems with 900 physician practices and outpatient facilities, 4,000 Mercy Clinic physicians and advanced practitioners and more than 40,000 employees serving patients across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.
