Two local Mercy leaders are stepping into new and expanded roles, the St. Louis-based hospital system announced this week. 

Alan Smith has been named chief operating officer for both clinic and hospital operations in the Four Rivers area and Lincoln County, as well as administrator for Mercy Hospital Lincoln. Dr. David Tannehill has been named chief medical officer at Mercy Hospital Washington, succeeding Dr. Ann Elizabeth Mohart, who recently accepted a Mercy-wide  role.

