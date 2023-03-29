Another southeast Missouri hospital is joining the Mercy system.
Under a deal approved Monday by the Perry County Commission, Mercy will take over the operation and management of the county-owned Perry County Memorial Hospital (PCMH) in Perryville later this fall.
“It is extremely challenging to operate small, independent rural hospitals. We see hospitals similar to ours closing across the state and the country, ” said Chris Wibbenmeyer, CEO of Perry County Health System (PCHS). PCHS operates a 25-bed hospital along with other outpatient clinics in and around Perryville.
“Our county commissioners and board of trustees had the vision and the courage to act now to preserve the vital community service we’re providing,” Wibbenmeyer said.
Monday’s announcement reflects the 17th critical access hospital that Mercy operates across several states as the owner or through a lease agreement. In January, Mercy agreed to take over the management of SoutheastHEALTH, a Cape Girardeau-based health system.
“Mercy is honored to be chosen to serve Perry County,” said Eric Ammons, president of Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Festus.
“Over the past 15-plus months, PCMH trustees and leaders from the hospital, county and community have been thorough in analyzing Mercy, ensuring they made the right choice not only when it comes to providing high quality, lower cost health care, but in making sure whoever they invited into their community was the right cultural fit as well,” Ammons said in a statement. “These decisions aren’t for the faint of heart.”
According to Mercy officials, the initial agreement is valid for eight years with an option for it to be renewed for an additional six years. Following this, the agreement could be renewed for an additional six years.
Mercy intends to retain all current PCMH employees. Physicians employed at PCMH will be invited to join Mercy Clinic.
“Mercy’s track record of operating critical assess hospitals and providing high quality care is exactly what we’re looking for in Perry County,” Wibbenmeyer said. “And, they have a unique collaboration with Mayo Clinic to improve early diagnosis and treatment of diseases. These are some of the many reasons we’re looking forward to a long relationship benefiting everyone in our community.”