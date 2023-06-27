We've got the spirit
The Truman Elementary School Spirit Squad practices before Saturday's Pacific St. Patrick's Day Parade. The group was one of several from the Meramec Valley R-III School District.

 Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

Voters in the Meramec Valley R-III School District will go to the polls Aug. 8 to consider an increase of 56 cents per $100 property tax valuation to their district’s operating levy.

If approved, that would bring the district’s total levy rate to $4.74 per $100 of assessed valuation, up from the current $4.18.

