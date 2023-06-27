Voters in the Meramec Valley R-III School District will go to the polls Aug. 8 to consider an increase of 56 cents per $100 property tax valuation to their district’s operating levy.
If approved, that would bring the district’s total levy rate to $4.74 per $100 of assessed valuation, up from the current $4.18.
An operating levy increase would help fund salaries and health benefits for teachers and other staff, as well as books, technology and other supplies and utilities in district buildings, according to district officials. School bond issues, like the one voters in the Pacific-based district approved in 2021, are typically used to fund things like building construction and maintenance, bus purchases, playground construction and improvements and security cameras and equipment.
Meramec Valley’s board approved placing the tax levy on the ballot in April. “This is something the board has been talking about the last two years,” district superintendent Dr. Carrie Schwierjohn told The Missourian.
The district has not asked for an operating tax levy increase since 2004.
The district is facing a competitive labor market in recruiting and retaining teachers, according to information on Meramec Valley’s website.
While passing Prop E (which stands for “education”) would help build a more stable workforce, the district officials said the measure’s failure could result in cutbacks to programs like the Early College Program, intramural activities, participation in the Four Rivers Career Center and extracurricular activities like sports, band and choir. It could also result in continued shortages in labor – including for bus drivers, special education paraprofessionals, custodians and school food workers.
Inflation, including double-digit percentage health insurance increases each of the last three years, is a driving factor behind the need for the operating levy increase, district officials explained. At the same time, state funding has decreased by 13 percent since 2018.
“We have been very lucky and blessed that the rate of inflation has been steady for our salaries and benefits,” Schwierjohn said. “But in the last three years, we’ve experienced, like most families and businesses, the impact of inflation. ... So our revenues are just not able to sustain those kinds of increases.”
The tax increase will cost the owner of a home assessed at $200,000 an additional $18 a month, or $213 per year, according to the district.
Having the election in August allows the district to collect an additional $2.5 million in revenue during the 2023-24 school year. The measure requires a simple majority to pass.
While entities have until Tuesday, May 30, to get items on the ballot, the Meramec Valley tax levy is the only measure currently on the ballot in the county, Tim Baker, county clerk said. Voters in the school district will have six weeks of absentee voting available leading up to the election, with the last two weeks having no excuse required to vote.
“It will run just like any election,” Baker said.
