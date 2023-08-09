The Meramec Valley R-III School District’s operating tax levy increase squeaked by at the ballot box Tuesday, Aug. 8.
Over the three counties the district serves, Proposition E (which stands for education) passed by 44 votes. A total of 771 voters, or 51.47 percent voted “yes,” while 727 voters, or 48.53 percent, voted “no.”
The measure needed only a simple majority to pass.
The district’s tax levy rate will increase to $4.74 per $100 property tax valuation, up 56 cents from $4.18.
The tax increase will cost the owner of a home assessed at $200,000 an additional $18 a month, or $213 per year, according to the district.
An operating levy increase is used to fund salaries and health benefits for teachers and other staff, as well as books, technology and other supplies and utilities in district buildings, according to district officials. They differ from school bond issues, like the one voters in the Pacific-based district approved in 2021, which are typically used to fund capital improvements like building construction and maintenance, bus purchases, playground construction and security cameras and equipment.
The levy rate increase will provide “much needed” revenue for schools in Pacific and the surrounding area, Meramec Valley Superintendent Dr. Carrie Schwierjohn said in an email to The Missourian. She said expenses have increased significantly over the last five years, with staff health benefit costs rising by 24 percent last year and 18 percent the year before.
“Other operating expenses like our water, trash service and other utilities have risen dramatically too, but the state of Missouri has not increased or changed the educational Funding Formula in 15 years,” Schwierjohn said. “We are so grateful to our Meramec Valley School District community for valuing education, our teachers, and our students by approving this increased operating levy.”
The tax rate will go into effect by Sept. 1, Schwierjohn said, and the new revenue will start going to the district between December and February. “The single purpose of having a special election in August was to allow the district to set the new tax rate in August, in order to get these much-needed funds this fiscal year,” she said.
Even after reducing the budget by $1.5 million, Schwierjohn said Meramec Valley was expected to have a $1.3 million deficit in its operational fund balance before the tax increase was approved.
“By approving the levy in August, our supportive voters have allowed us to maintain important student programs and valued staff,” she said.
While the levy increase will maintain student programs and balance the operations budget, the district also understands the community has high expectations, Schwierjohn said. “The district is committed to working with our community to expand innovation, opportunities, achievement, and success for our students,” she said.
While it voted in favor of Prop E, Franklin County was the closest of the three counties percentage wise, with 675 voters, or 50.71 percent, voting “yes” and 656 voters, or 49.29 percent, voting “no.” The proposition attracted 9.1 percent of the 14,593 registered voters in the area. Prop E was the only item on the ballot in Franklin County.
The proposition nearly fell within the margin of less than one half a percentage point that would trigger an automatic recount, Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker said Wednesday.
“It was extremely close in Franklin County,” he said.
One provisional ballot was not counted, because the voter was at the wrong precinct, Baker said.
In Jefferson County, where ballots were cast just across the Meramec River at Pacific Firehouse No. 3, 89 people, or 57.42 percent, voted “yes”, while 66 people, or 42.58 percent, voted “no.”
With a small part of the school district in St. Louis County, only five votes were cast there. Of those, four votes, or 80 percent, were “yes,” and one vote, or 20 percent, was cast against the levy increase. St. Louis County voters, who usually have to go to Eureka to cast ballots, were able to vote at the Pacific Eagles Social Room.
Schwierjohn thanked everyone who voted in the election.
“It is important for each one of us to be informed and active participants in our community, and part of that is exercising our right to vote,” she said. “The district also understands the local burden that the lack of state funding has caused to our community. We promise to continue to provide transparency in how we use local, state and federal funds in order to provide a high-quality education to all students in our schools.”
Prop E performed better in Franklin County among absentee voters than it did on Election Day. It received 89 “yes” votes in absentee voting, or 62.24 percent, compared to 54 “no” votes, or 37.76 percent.
Of the absentee voters, 27 walked into the clerk’s office in Union to vote, while the others requested mail ballots. Baker said around 13 of the in-person voters did so in the last two weeks before the election, when no excuse was required to vote.
On Aug. 8, Prop E performed best within the city of Pacific among Franklin County precincts, with 65.16 percent of voters in the Ward 3 and out of town precinct voting in favor of the proposition and 53.24 percent of voters approving it in the Pacific Wards 1 and 2 precinct.
Prop E fared worse in more rural areas, with only 37.33 percent of voters supporting it in the Villa Ridge/Gildehaus/South Point precinct, along with 41.73 percent in the Gray Summit/St. Albans/Labadie precinct, 42.77 percent in Catawissa and 46.81 percent in Robertsville.
Baker thanked his staff and election judges for their work on the Meramec Valley contest.
“We couldn’t do it without them,” he said.
