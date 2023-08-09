Voting in Pacific
Jerry Eversmeyer votes on the Meramec Valley R-III School District’s operating levy Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Pacific Eagles Social Room. Voters narrowly approved the only question on the Aug. 8 ballot in Franklin County ­— whether or not the district should implement a 56 cent increase per $100 property tax valuation.

 Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

The Meramec Valley R-III School District’s operating tax levy increase squeaked by at the ballot box Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Over the three counties the district serves, Proposition E (which stands for education) passed by 44 votes. A total of 771 voters, or 51.47 percent voted “yes,” while 727 voters, or 48.53 percent, voted “no.”

