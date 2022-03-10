Work on the first phase of construction at Zitzman Elementary School in Pacific will be completed in time for the start of classes this fall, according to school officials.
Dr. Carrie Schwierjohn, superintendent of the Meramec Valley R-III School District, said in the past few weeks the walls for eight kindergarten and first-grade classrooms have been going up, putting the first part of the project in line to be completed on time.
And, she said, general contractor Plocher Construction, of Highland, Illinois, is on budget. Plocher’s bid was $9.2 million.
“We’re just thrilled with the progress,” Schwierjohn said.
The work to date has been handled by Plocher, but will require additional local contractors as the project progresses. Assistant Superintendent Tom Sauvage said in December the company’s labor would be at least 40 percent from local sources.
The original section of Zitzman was built in 1963 and was intended to have about a 25-year lifetime, according to district officials. Still in use, the district is now completing its first “major” addition.
Much of the delays that have hit aluminum, steel, lumber and other building materials have been avoided so far, because of the decision to use insulated concrete forms (ICF) rather than conventional building methods, Schwierjohn said.
The ICF blocks, which are used throughout the school, will be thick enough around the gym to withstand an EF5 tornado, according to previous reporting. District officials said they also are hoping the forms will be more efficient for air conditioning.
Schwierjohn said the renovations have been long anticipated.
“Zitzman is one of our foundational, neighborhood, in-town schools,” she said “It is our elementary with the highest enrollment, so it is a priority to update it and make sure we have an updated facility to support our students.”
A second phase will start at Zitzman in next January and will include a full gut and remodel of the library and the addition of a gymnasium that also will serve as a storm shelter, in total adding about 26,000 square feet with the classrooms. The district expects that project to wrap up in March 2023.
The multi-million-dollar project at Zitzman is the largest paid with money raised from a $17.9 million no-tax-increase levy that Meramec Valley R-III School District voters approved last April.
Proposition 1 included money for other capital improvement projects in the district like roof repairs at Pacific High School; $1.3 million in HVAC updates at Riverbend Middle School; new ADA-accessible playgrounds at Coleman, Nike, Robertsville, Truman and Zitzman elementary schools; and updated security systems across all of the district’s schools.
The money also has been used to purchase buses, and the district plans to improve STEM facilities and build a full-sized track at Riverbend.