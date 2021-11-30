Several special recognitions dominated the Meramec Valley R-III school board meeting Nov. 17.
The district also heard reports on enrollment and Proposition 1 projects, among other agenda items, but much of the hourlong meeting was spent honoring the work and achievements of district members.
Kayla Suchland, a kindergarten teacher at Nike Elementary School, was recognized for winning a $500 grant in August from the Missouri Retired Teachers Foundation’s Developing Courage and Creativity in Aspiring Authors project. Suchland was one of nine winners chosen from 30 applicants across Missouri and was recognized for establishing an “interactive writing experience within the kindergarten classroom,” focusing on kindergartners who had never held a pencil or book before coming to school.
Athletes from two Pacific High School teams were honored for their postseason successes.
Colin Haley and Nick Hunkins qualified individually for the Class 4 state cross country race, which was held Nov. 5. Hunkins, a junior, finished 61st in a field of 158 runners with a time of 17:03.7, and senior Haley finished in 17:52.0, good for 120th.
The entire Pacific volleyball team was recognized for winning the Class 4 District 9 championship. The team rattled off two more postseason wins after the tournament, only to fall to Jefferson City, 3-0, in the first game of the Class 4 State Tournament. Pacific finished 16-13-1. Members of the team recognized were Kamryn Bukowsky, Lauren Langenbacher, Megan Langenbacher, Jenna Adair, Kaitlin Payne, Sophia Deusinger, Maygen Adair, Maryann Tomlinson, Miah Bonds, Erin Brooks, Carrison Tesar, Caroline Tomlinson, Baylee Moore and Brenna Moore.
The cast and crew of Pacific’s fall semester musical were lauded for their performances of “Honk!” Director Paula Nolley introduced each student and commended them for their hard work and dedication. On stage during the performances were Riley Cook, Megan Patton, Regan Killbreath, Sam Castillon, Ellie Nahm, Rebeka Bartlett, Kadence Schaecher, Maleah Gerdes, Katie Schimsa, Serenity McMeekan, Gigi Turpin, Ava Deusinger, Lyla Lloyd and Tristan Runnels. The crew, headed by stage manager Kaeli Adams, were Blake Gammill, Madison Eagan, Julie Patton, Tori Dawson, Olivia Crabtree and Wyatt Schaecher. Rylee Collard, Kyleigh Fitzgerald, Jaden Holzmark, Macie Johannes, Nick Johanningm and Madison Lewis made up the accompanying ensemble.
Every month, Meramec Valley recognizes one difference-maker in the district, and for November, Jeannie Bandermann was called to the stage. Through the district’s Dress Room, Bandermann provides formal attire for job interviews, dances and other events. This year, Banderman and the Dress Room collaborated with Pacific businesses to raise a record $3,175 in support of the fall musical.
Finally, the board made note that the artwork decorating its central office was provided by the students and teachers at Doris Hoffman Early Learning Center.