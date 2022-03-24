Pennie Kent, wife of Meramec Valley R-III school board candidate Thomas “Tom” Kent was among area residents who contacted Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office and urged him to sue the school district which, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, because it enforced a mask mandate.
On Dec. 8 the Attorney General’s office opened a specific tip line and asked Missourians to report public school districts that required students to wear face masks. Schmitt contends such mandates are illegal based on a 2021 Cole County court ruling.
Staff in the Attorney General’s office said they have received over 96,000 correspondences. Schmitt has sued 45 districts, including Meramec Valley.
Through a Missouri Sunshine Law request, The Missourian has obtained nine emails so far sent by five people, including Pennie Kent, regarding Meramec Valley, and one regarding East Central College, though Schmitt has taken no legal action against a college regarding a mask mandate.
“My name should be in there too,” said Tom Kent, calling the mandates “unconstitutional.” The Missourian has not yet received emails he sent to the tip line as part of the newspaper’s ongoing open records request.
Tom Kent said he hopes the correspondence will spur other like-minded voters to choose him in the April 5 election. He is challenging incumbents Tim Richardson and Louis “Lou” Vondera, both of whom voted Jan. 19 to enforce the Return to School and Inclusion Plan, which requires students and staff to wear masks when 4 percent or more of students in a particular school building test positive for COVID-19.
“Please add Meramec valley r3 (sic) to your list of lawsuits as it seems that will be the only thing they will understand,” Pennie Kent wrote Jan. 20. “We are done! Thank you for your hard work and dedication for freedom and parental rights.”
Later, in a separate email sent Jan. 21, she asked a second time for the Attorney General to sue the district where she and Tom Kent live. In the second email, she also listed the names of the four board members who voted in favor of upholding the policy.
At least one person used the tip line in reference to East Central College’s mask requirement, which ended March 8: Union Police Officer Tommie Lowe, who is one of two officers ECC contracts with UPD to have stationed on the college’s campus.
The Attorney General’s office has not threatened ECC with a lawsuit thus far.
Lowe emailed on Dec. 9. In addition to saying the policy is for all students, faculty and staff, Lowe stated that some high school students were required to wear masks while on the ECC campus as part of dual credit and dual enrollment programs. Lowe, who is not an employee of the college, said it was not in his jurisdiction to enforce the college’s policies, but he received enough complaints from students, staff and parents that he decided to raise the issue to a higher authority.
“They’d call us and I’m like ‘It’s not a law. I can’t enforce it,’ ” Rowe said in an interview Tuesday. “I was getting so many complaints I was just like ‘I’ll tell you what, just like we do with anything else, I’ll call the Attorney General’s office, let them deal with it.’ That way I can say I did something, I followed up.’”
Union Police Chief Andrew Parker said Lowe acted as an individual, not as a police officer.
East Central President Dr. Jon Bauer said that no complaint from Lowe had reached his office and added that East Central’s mask mandate applied to everyone on campus.
Meramec Valley’s mask requirement went into effect at Riverbend Middle, Pacific Intermediate, Nike Elementary, Truman Elementary, Zitzman Elementary and the Doris Hoffman Early Learning Center beginning Jan. 26.
The board also closed schools for Jan. 24 and 25 to slow transmission and give stressed teachers a break.
At the time, district Superintendent Dr. Carrie Schwierjohn said, “Our staff positivity rates are just so high and our student positivity rates are so high that they felt we needed to add something to our mitigating measures to help.”
Deborah Wiersma, who said she is a parent of three students in the district, contacted the tip line three times about Meramec Valley. Her first message, sent at 5:34 a.m. Jan. 20, the morning after the school board’s decision, asserts the policy is illegal and decries the off-days because of “less schooling for our kids.”
Wiersma sent two follow-ups to her first email. One came later the same day, at 6:13 p.m. and the next at 11:53 p.m. Jan. 21.
“It seems like a typical flu season to me,” she said in her second message.
Elizabeth Elliott, who said she is “part of a group of mothers in the district working to fight these mandates,” emailed the tip line twice in early December 2021. On Dec. 8, the first day the tip line was live, she petitioned for Schmitt’s intervention.
“Please help us to stop this nonsense. Our children are literally being smothered and it is heartbreaking,” Elliott wrote.
Two more people wrote to the tip line once: Clay Hodge, who reported on Dec. 8 that masked and unmasked students were being separated at one Meramec Valley school; and Nikki Sitton, who identified herself as a parent, on Jan. 20, writing, “Please add Meramec Valley R-3 to the list of lawsuits…”