The Meramec Valley R-III School District Board of Education members are moving ahead with plans to construct a 26,000-square-foot addition to Zitzman Elementary, anticipating that voters will pass Proposition 1 on the April 6 ballot.
Proposition 1 is a $17.9 million no-tax-levy increase, which allows capital projects across the district to continue and progress, according to MVR-III’s website.
If passed, the district would use most of the money to update Zitzman Elementary school, spending a projected $7 million to $8 million on the revamp, Superintendent Dr. John Mulford said.
The project would include a new entrance, new kindergarten and first grade classrooms, a gym, a library expansion, improved parking and accessibility, and a safe room to be used as a storm shelter, according to the school’s website.
“This project will be improving safety components at all campuses,” Mulford said, “so that’s a major focus of the proposition, as well as addressing several other facility maintenance needs across our district.”
In addition, schools across the district would see roofing, HVAC, security, technology, accessibility, playground and busing upgrades, plus a full-sized track at Riverbend Middle School.
Mulford said the portion of the elementary school being replaced was built in the 1960s and needs updates.
“Typically, when it comes to schools, the longer we push a capital project down the road, the more expensive it gets,” he said. “So while that amount might seem a little daunting, addressing the need instead of waiting will ultimately save money for the taxpayer as well as the school district.”
He added that bond rates are currently low, so the money will go further now than it would in the future.
Extra Safety
Although nothing can begin unless the proposition is passed, the board voted in its Feb. 17 meeting to use extra fortified building blocks in Zitzman’s addition, which would make MVR-III the first district in Franklin County to use Insulated Concrete Forms (ICF). District CFO Al Kirchhofer said the forms were used in buildings that survived Hurricane Katrina and EF5 tornadoes when the neighboring buildings did not.
The storm shelter would be reinforced with blocks thick enough to withstand an EF5 tornado, according to Mulford, and the rest of the building would use ICF, but the layers would be thinner.
“A lot of schools we’ve talked to that moved to this product are showing anywhere from a third to 50 percent savings on utility bills compared to their buildings made out of the traditional block structures,” he said.
The blocks cost about the same as the traditional ones, Mulford said, at about $19 per square foot, and go up quicker, which could cut a month to two months of construction time.
The district is working with St. Louis-based architecture firm Hoener Associates Inc.