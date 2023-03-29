Krog Park
Missourian Photo.

The Vietnam Memorial Day Service will be held Wednesday, March 29, at the Vietnam Memorial in Krog Park in Washington starting at 10 a.m.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the last American Forces departing from the Republic of Vietnam and the Military Assistance Command. Vietnam was then dissolved in accordance with a treaty signed by the United States and the Democratic Republic of Vietnam in 1972.