The Vietnam Memorial Day Service will be held Wednesday, March 29, at the Vietnam Memorial in Krog Park in Washington starting at 10 a.m.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the last American Forces departing from the Republic of Vietnam and the Military Assistance Command. Vietnam was then dissolved in accordance with a treaty signed by the United States and the Democratic Republic of Vietnam in 1972.
In 2012, President Barack Obama signed a presidential proclamation, designating March 29 as the annual observance of Vietnam War Veterans Day. On this day, Americans commemorate the sacrifices made by nearly 3 million men and women who served.
The proclamation states, “In one of the war’s most profound tragedies, many of these men and women came home to be shunned or neglected — to face treatment unbefitting their courage and a welcome unworthy of their example. We must never let this happen again.”
Five years later in 2017, President Donald Trump signed into law the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017, which named March 29 National Vietnam War Veterans Day. This bill amended the U.S. flag code to include March 29 as a day the flag should be flown.
National Vietnam War Veterans Day is observed by all 50 states, the District of Columbia and all five of the U.S. territories as well as the Defense Department, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration and nonprofit veteran service organizations.
The Vietnam Memorial Day Service, which is open to everyone, will recognize the service of all those individuals that served the United States from 1954 to 1973 during the Vietnam War.