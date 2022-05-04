A 30-minute service is being planned for next week to honor the 101 police officers and law enforcement officials who have died in the line of service nationwide in 2022, according to Washington city officials.
The city’s annual observance for fallen police officers is set for May 11 at 9 a.m. as part of nation’s Peace Officers’ Memorial Day. “Ultimately, it is to recognize those officers who have given their life in the line of duty,” said officer Jason Gibson, who is coordinating the event. Gibson, the police department’s chaplain, will read the names of the Missouri officers who have died.
The service is open to the public. Those interested in attending are encouraged to park near the Washington Public Library and walk to the ceremony, which will take place near the flagpoles in the front parking lot of the police department.
“Our officers know that they have the support of the community, but I tell them every day that when they put on their uniform and leave their house that they need to hug their loved ones because they don’t know the dangers they may face during their shift,” Washington Police Chief Ed Menefee said Monday evening, when announcing the event at the Washington City Council meeting.
Last year, the service was attended by more than 40 people.
At the memorial service, Rev. Mike Boehm, of St. Francis Borgia Church, will speak along with Rev. Tim Rives, lead minister at First Christian Church of Washington. Also slated to speak are Washington Mayor Doug Hagedorn and Menefee. Dan Jackson will perform a rendition of Amazing Grace on the bagpipes.
Among those dying in the line of duty nationwide this year were nine officers killed in car crashes; 18 who were shot by assailants when responding to the scene of a crime; seven who were run over by a suspect attempting to flee the scene; and two officers were killed after being hit by a car while conducting a traffic stop, according to the National Officer Down Memorial Page, a nationwide database of police officers killed in the line of duty, which uses press reports and publicly available documents to compile its statistics.
Fifty-four officers died from COVID-19, according to the National Officer Down Memorial Page, a nationwide database of police officers killed in the line of duty, which uses press reports and publicly available documents to compile its statistics.
Since the start of the decade, across the U.S. more than 1,100 police officers and other law enforcement officials have died in the line of duty.