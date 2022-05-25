Program to feature Washington Brass Band, speeches, wreath-laying ceremony
The members of the Washington VFW Post 2661 and the American Legion Post 218 will once again host their annual Memorial Day remembrance event along the city’s riverfront, according to officials with the two organizations.
The event, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 30, will be held in the James A. Rennick Riverfront Park. Ron Hart, commander of the American Legion, said the Washington Brass Band will begin playing patriotic songs at 9:30 a.m.
The American Legion is the primary host of this year’s Memorial Day service, which the two organizations take turns hosting.
“Memorial Day is a day to honor those who gave their lives for our country,” Hart said. Two other days celebrate those who have served or are serving in the nation’s military. Armed Forces Day, which is observed on the third Saturday of May, is an unofficial holiday within the United States but honors those currently serving, while Veterans Day on November 11 honors those who have served in the military.
“I don’t know if many people know that,” Hart said.
According to Hart, there will not be a keynote speaker at this year’s event. Instead, both he and Patrick Feldmann, representing the VFW post, will speak.
The event will feature the dropping of wreaths into the river, the pledge and the national anthem, performed by former Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy and Suzanne Hill, president of the American Legion Auxiliary. There will also be a ringing of the bell for those veterans who have passed away during the previous year. Leah Wheeler, a junior at Washington High School, will play Taps following the reading of names.
Hart said while there will be 100 chairs set up and nearby park benches, he does encourage people to bring their own lawn chairs to the Memorial Day service.