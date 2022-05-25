The upcoming Memorial Day holiday will alter the curbside pick-up of trash and recycling in Washington, according to a press release from the city’s public works department.
Curbside trash pick-up and recycling collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week following the holiday. For example, if a resident typically has their trash and recycling picked up on Wednesday, those items will be collected on Thursday this week.
There will also be a delay in the collection of bulk items. Those who traditionally have a Monday bulk pick-up will need to have their items on the curb for Tuesday.