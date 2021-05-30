Washington officials are reminding city residents that next week’s trash pick-up schedule will be delayed due to the Memorial Day holiday.
Residents who traditionally have trash pick-up and recycling pick-up scheduled on Mondays will see the biggest change. The trash pick-up will be delayed until Tuesday, June 1, while recycling pick-up will be delayed a week until June 7.
Residents who have trash and recycling pick-up on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays also will see delays of one day for both recycling and trash. Those who have trash pick-up and recycling collection on Fridays will have pick-up on Saturday instead.
Also, both the city’s recycle center and landfill will be closed Monday, May 31.