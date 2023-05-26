Whether it’s a parade, service or meal, several area communities will hold events to recognize fallen military members for Memorial Day.
Washington
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2661 and American Legion Post 218 will host their annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Washington Riverfront Pavilion at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29.
Speakers at the event will include American Legion Post 218 Commander Michael Radetic, Vietnam War Veteran Larry Fuller and VFW Post 2661 Commander Jason Stanfield, who will be speaking on behalf of Korean War veterans.
The event will also feature a performance by the Washington Brass Band, as well as the traditional ceremony of dropping a wreath into the river.
The Washington Odd Fellows Lodge will hold a service at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at the gazebo at Wildey Cemetery, 1123 Wildey Way in Washington. According to the organization’s Facebook page, the event will include a ceremony for those who have served, as well as a reading of the names of people interred in the last year at the Odd Fellows’ columbarium. The columbarium holds cremated remains for people who were not claimed in Missouri.
Union
Union’s Memorial Day Parade is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Monday at the corner of Locust and Church streets, where an honor guard will start things off by firing a volley. From there, the route goes most of the way around the Old Courthouse Square before turning right on Locust Street. It will head west on Locust Street before turning right onto North Washington Avenue, then going left on West Main Street and right on South Christina Avenue. The parade will then turn right on West State Street before arriving at the Legion post, 205 N. Washington Ave.
All sorts of entries are allowed in the parade, as long as they are not political.
“The standard will be the band and the fire department, churches always have floats,” said Harvey Mefford, who has helped organize the parade for more than 20 years.
Veterans will march and ride in vehicles, while pickups will carry participants in Boys State and Girls State, American Legion summer and citizenship leadership programs for high school juniors. The Union High School marching band will also perform.
“It’s about honoring veterans that have passed on, that didn’t come home,” Mefford said.
Boy Scouts will pass out more than 1,500 miniature American flags to attendees at the parade.
The parade will be followed around 11 a.m. by a ceremony at American Legion Post 297. It will feature guest speaker retired U.S. Air Force Maj. John C. Garvey, a 23-year veteran who was chief of retrograde plans and operations at Air Forces Central Command.
A fried chicken and pork steak dinner that is open to the public will follow the ceremony. Meals, which are available for dine-in or carry out, cost $12 for adults or $8 for children.
Labadie
American Legion Post 565 and Bethel Cemetery will play host to a service honoring local veterans at 8 a.m. Monday at 3309 Highway T, near Labadie. A Memorial Day breakfast will follow the ceremony.
The event will feature a color guard and “Taps” performed by Washington High School Naval JROTC cadets. Legion members place poppies on the graves of veterans, with flags placed on the graves for the weekend.
Bethel Cemetery is the final resting place for Pvt. George Phillips, who received the Medal of Honor for falling on a grenade and absorbing a blast, giving his own life while saving the lives of three other Marines during the battle for Iwo Jima.
New Haven
American Legion Post 366, 9494 Highway 100 in New Haven, will play host to a Memorial Day service at noon Sunday, May 28, upstairs at the hall. This year’s event will feature the presentation of medals to a veteran who did not receive them after serving in Vietnam.
St. Clair
A Memorial Day service will be held at noon Monday at the memorial outside American Legion Post 347, 215 W. Gravois Ave. in St. Clair. A free lunch for veterans will follow. Non-veterans may eat if they bring a covered dish of food.