Starting with a ceremony at the final resting place of Medal of Honor recipient PVT George Phillips at the Old Bethel Cemetery in Labadie, several events were held around Franklin County on May 30 in memory of Americans who were killed serving in the military.
After honoring the graves of all the veterans interred at Old Bethel, members of American Legion Post 565 – with the help of Washington Navy junior ROTC students – decorated graves at Brush Creek Cemetery in Villa Ridge, St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Villa Ridge and the North Woods Cemetery behind the Labadie Community Center.
Later in the morning, the Washington Brass Band played before a crowd spilling out of the shelter on Washington’s riverfront. Tooting marches and patriotic hymns such as America the Beautiful, the band preceded a combined ceremony from Washington’s American Legion Post 218 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Pst 2661.
Jocelyn Vanbuskirk said the band remanded her of growing up in New York and playing in an elementary school band in Memorial Day services.
Vanbuskirk, who moved to Washington in the last year said she enjoyed going to Memorial Day ceremonies during her time in New England and that this year’s was her first in Washington.
Commander of Post 218 Ronald Hart said the amount of people attending the ceremony was as many as he had seen since being commander.
Hart, Commander of Post 2661 Patrick Feldmann and Mayor Doug Hagedorn all gave short remarks on the meaning of Memorial Day.
Hagedorn welcomed the group and discussed a friend who died while serving in the Air Force.
“I’m a former Air Force pilot and I’ve seen lots and lots of friends give their lives during aircraft accidents and so he is my person today that I would like to honor,” Hagedorn said.
Jane and Frank Dolan were also there to honor specific veterans: their fathers Jesse Weeks and Tom Dolan. Jane Dolan, herself a veteran, stationed on Kadena Air Force Base in Okinawa, Japan, said she rembers stories her father would tell about his service. Dolan said Weeks was involved in many campaigns in World War II.
It was Cheryl and Bill Queenoz’s first time at the annual ceremony, They bought grandsons, Riley (10) and Easton (6) Queenoz. Riley Queenoz said he spent some time in the ceremony trying to appreciate the sacrifice from those who died.
Members of Washington Police Department also attended the ceremony as did Washington Fire Department ladder truck, which hoisted a flapping Old Glory above the crowd.
To conclude the ceremony, a representative of the Washington Boat Club dropped a ceremonial wreath in the Missouri River and fellow members bearing American flags paraded past onlookers at the riverfront.
Other area Memorial Day services included one sponsored by the Pacific Odd Fellows Lodge of Washington at the Wildey Cemetery in Washington on May 28, American Legion Post 262’s ceremony in Augusta City Cemetery and American Legion Post 347’s service at its lodge in St. Clair.