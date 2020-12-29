After providing chiropractic services for 17 years, Washington Care Clinic expanded its operations Oct. 1 to offer regenerative medicine at 1809 Heritage Hills Center.
Formerly Mehringer Chiropractic, the business has tripled in size, according to clinic director Brett Mehringer, 46. Two-thirds of the office will continue to offer chiropractic care, which Mehringer is moving into the vacant storefronts he bought next door. He will use the old workspace for regenerative medicine work.
In regenerative medicine, a doctor or nurse injects platelet-rich plasma, or PRP, and allograft stem cells into a patient to heal and regenerate tissue, Mehringer said.
People often come for joint and osteoarthritis treatment, family nurse practitioner Izzie Kunz said. They can also get help managing sports injuries, hair loss and wrinkles.
Incoming patients are often searching for alternatives to surgery, Mehringer said.
Unlike most surgeries, however, procedures at the clinic are not covered by insurance, Mehringer said, because the operations are not Food and Drug Administration approved.
Patient Michele Kasper, 59, said she has spent about $7,500 on a three-round PRP and allograft injection process. She has arthritis in both knees and pain from a previously torn meniscus on her left. Costs include six injections, or three for each knee, as well as braces, vitamins and more.
Medical Deliberation
Regenerative medicine, particularly PRP, is still “in its infancy,” according to a 2018 peer-reviewed article in the Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology. Although scientists are still verifying it, the industry is on an upward trend.
Across the globe, the regenerative medicine market is expected to grow $9.4 billion by 2025, up from its current $8.5 billion-worth, according to Markets and Markets.
Even without full FDA approval, this market can expand, and Washington Care Clinic can offer injections because they are considered “off-label,” according to an article from the Current Reviews in Musculoskeletal Medicine by doctors at the University of Southern California. “Off-label” means the devices and products are FDA approved for one use but applied in another.
The USC researchers explained that there are “statistically significant improvements that, in some cases, suggest that PRP may have clinically meaningful effects.”
“However,” they continue, “given the fact that clearance is not synonymous with approval, PRP is a costly treatment not covered by insurance, and clinical trials have not demonstrated definitive efficacy, we recommend informing patients when providing PRP ‘off-label.’”
Local Results
“I was put on this earth to fix people, to help people,” Kunz, 51, said. “That’s what this does.”
Kunz was an urgent care provider in Jefferson City before moving to the Washington Care Clinic in August. As she injected Kasper’s left knee with her third round of PRP and allograft stem cells, Kasper explained she came to Washington Care Clinic to avoid the slow healing process of surgery.
Prior to her regenerative medicine treatment, she could walk about 1,800 steps a day. After her second injection, she could walk 5,000.
“It’s not a lot of steps compared to other people, but it’s a lot more steps than I could do before,” she said.
Mehringer said he expanded to see similar practical, permanent benefits.
“There was always a percentage of patients that chiropractic couldn’t help, and there was always a line where I would get frustrated because we could get somebody so far; we just couldn’t get them up over the hump,” he said. “I started doing research, and I found the regenerative medicine side, and the results, they’re amazing.”
To fund the expansion, Mehringer invested $100,000 of his own money. None came from a loan.
He currently sees four to six regenerative medicine patients a day, and a full day could fit six to 10. Mehringer and Kunz are the only two employees in the office certified to conduct regenerative medicine work. There is also an external collaborating doctor who reviews Kunz’s notes, Mehringer said, who did not want their name in the article.
The Washington Care Clinic is open Mondays through Fridays. Its new website will be washmocare.com.