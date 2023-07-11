Missouri Drought Map
Missouri Drought Map

 U.S. Drought Monitor

With drought conditions persisting across much of Missouri, the Franklin County University of Missouri Extension has called a drought response meeting for area farmers.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, July 24, at the Extension Foundation meeting room, 102 Union Plaza Drive, near Scenic Regional Library’s Union branch.

