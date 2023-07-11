With drought conditions persisting across much of Missouri, the Franklin County University of Missouri Extension has called a drought response meeting for area farmers.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, July 24, at the Extension Foundation meeting room, 102 Union Plaza Drive, near Scenic Regional Library’s Union branch.
Feeding options and cost, herd management, pasture recovery and stockpiling, crop residues and cover crops, toxicology concerns and U.S. Department of Agriculture programs are among the topics that will be discussed.
“The drought response meeting will provide farmers with tools to make management decisions to minimize the impact of drought on their operations,” Matt Herring, regional director with MU Extension, said in a news release.
Franklin County is entirely in the “severe drought” category, while numerous other Missouri counties, particularly in the central part of the state, are in the more serious “extreme drought” category, according to the University of Nebraska’s U.S. Drought Monitor.
The 2023 drought is unique in how early it started, Herring told The Missourian. “Most farmers would say it started in early May,” he said. “Rainfall was pretty limited through May and June. There’s been a little bit of rain in the last week or two, but even it’s been limited.”
Droughts typically do not start until July or August, Herring added. The early drought led to “greatly reduced” production of forage crops, like hay, that are used to feed livestock. The lack of feed will be among the focuses of the meeting. “Hay yields were down, many farmers would say as much as 50 percent or more,” Herring said. “So that really is impacting the availability of hay and pastures, which, in many cases, are exhausted. There’s not much left out there for the cattle feed.”
Herring hopes enough time remains in the growing season for crops like corn and soybeans to recover. “They probably have been impacted some already,” he said. “We have pollination of corn going on right now, and 90 degree temperatures are far from ideal. ... The jury is still out on how grow crops are impacted, but it’s very clear that our forage production is down.”
Herring plans to let farmers know they could have limited livestock feed until 2024.
“Once winter gets here, there won’t be any production until spring,” he said.
The drought is impacting most of Missouri and much of the rest of the Midwest, Herring said.
The extension has held similar meetings in the past, such as during the 2012 drought, he added.
For more information on the drought response meeting, call the extension at 636-583-5141.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has also scheduled a meeting of its Drought Assessment Committee for 10 a.m. to noon July 25. It will be the committee’s second meeting since Gov. Mike Parson issued a drought alert May 31.
As part of the response, Parson announced the availability of water and hay for family farms at state parks and conservation areas.
While the state meeting will be held at the Lewis and Clark State Office Building, 1101 North Riverside Drive in Jefferson City, it can be viewed online at tinyurl.com/2h66x87z.
