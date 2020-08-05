Though Medicaid expansion passed statewide, it did not go over so well in Franklin County.
In Franklin County, 11,892 people, 61.6 percent, voted against Constitutional Amendment 2 to 7,409 votes for, 38.4 percent.
Statewide, Medicaid expansion passed 53.2 percent to 46.75 percent. According to the Associated Press, 250,000 more adults could choose to be covered by government health insurance beginning in July 2021, based on estimates from the state auditor.
Elsewhere, Franklin County winners were in line with the state tallies. Gov. Mike Parson won the Republican Primary for a full term statewide and in the county, with 10,331 votes, 77 percent.
Parson's Democratic opponent in the Nov. 3 general election will be current state Auditor Nicole Galloway, who won Franklin County with 4,616 votes, 88.3 percent.
In the race for lieutenant governor, incumbent Republican Mike Kehoe won his primary in Franklin County with 7,634 votes, 64 percent, while Democrat Alissia Canady took her primary statewide and locally with 2,927 votes, 58.7 percent.
U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-St. Elizabeth, picked up 9,784 votes, 74.9 percent, in the county. He will face Democrat Megan Rezabek, who had 3,183 votes, 65.4 percent, in her primary in the county.
In the Democratic Primary for attorney general, Rich Finneran won in Franklin County with 3,037 votes, 62.9 percent, to 1,790 votes, 37.1 percent, for opponent Elad Gross.
Finneran will face incumbent Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who was unopposed in the Republican Primary, in November.