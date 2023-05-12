MDC Small Acreage Landowner Workshop

Activities included as part of the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Small Acreage Landowner Workshop, set for Saturday, June 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Marthasville, will include a portable sawmill demonstration.

 

 Submitted Photo.

Local landowners who are interested in learning how to bring more wildlife, pollinators, and healthy timber to their 10 to 30 acres of property will have an opportunity to do so next month.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has announced it will host a Small Acreage Landowner Workshop on Saturday, June 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on private property in Marthasville.