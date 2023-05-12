Local landowners who are interested in learning how to bring more wildlife, pollinators, and healthy timber to their 10 to 30 acres of property will have an opportunity to do so next month.
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has announced it will host a Small Acreage Landowner Workshop on Saturday, June 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on private property in Marthasville.
Participants should meet promptly at 8:30 a.m. at the All Encompassing Education Center, 16016 State Highway 47 in Marthasville. The group will then carpool three miles to the property from there. Participants should also note that the meeting location is identified as “Emmaus Homes” on Google Maps, the MDC said.
The workshop will highlight different management options and practices available to maximize wildlife potential, especially on small tracts of land. Topics covered will include prescribed fire, plantings for pollinators, landscaping with native plants, timber stand improvement, and creating wildlife habitat. There will also be a portable sawmill demonstration, and more.
The event will also feature a field tour with stops highlighting restoration activities that have occurred on a 20-acre property. The trip will include a challenging one-mile hike through steep and rugged hills to view various timber management projects, so participants should come prepared with appropriate clothes and footwear. Lunch will be provided but seating is limited so bringing a lawn or camp chair is recommended.
The Small Acreage Landowner Workshop is free to attend, but space is limited, and advanced registration is required by May 29. To register, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Aa.
This workshop is part of the MDC’s commitment to work with landowners and property managers to both meet their needs and enhance Missouri’s fish, forests, and wildlife, the MDC said. To find more resources for landowners online, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4ZR.