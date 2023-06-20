Quail

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has announced it will join Quail Forever to present a Quail Habitat Workshop on Friday, June 23 on private property near Gerald in western Franklin County.

There will be two identical sessions, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m., to offer more availability for the public to attend. The workshops are ideal for landowners who want to create good quail habitat on their property. 

