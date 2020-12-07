The doctor who started the first division of audiology at the Mercy Clinic 13 years ago has left to start her own practice.
“COVID basically made me realize it’s now or never,” said Dr. Tanya McCormack, who opened Washington Hearing Center Oct. 5. The hearing center is located at 1713 Madison Ave, Suite 200.
McCormack, a 42-year-old Washington native, is one of only three audiologists offering diagnostic care in Franklin County. She is one of two in Washington, the other being Mercy Clinic.
More than 10,000 people in Franklin County are deaf or hard of hearing, according to Missouri deaf and hard of hearing demographics statistics from the Missouri Data Portal. That is about 10 percent of the county’s population.
Nationally, about one-third of adults between 65 and 74 years old have hearing loss in the U.S., according to the National Institute of Deafness and Other Communication Disorders. About half of people older than 75 have difficulty hearing.
Seniors with untreated hearing impairments are more likely to be anxious, depressed and paranoid, according to a report by The National Council on the Aging. Those with treated hearing loss have better relationships with their families, mental health and independence.
“We think about the relationship between hearing loss and depression, between hearing loss and dementia, you can’t be expected to remember something if you can’t hear it in the first place,” McCormack said. “People who are diabetic are predisposed to hearing loss, so there are just many things that hearing can affect.”
McCormack’s 71-year-old patient Vince Niehaus said he has noticed huge benefits from using his hearing aid. He said he can easily interact with his grandchildren and hear “those distinct syllables people use, the consonants when you speak, that are so important.”
Niehaus started losing his hearing when he joined the Marines at 19. After 31 months there working next to a gun mount, followed by a career around loud set construction equipment as a theater and communications teacher at East Central College, his ears aren’t perfect.
He was in his late-50s when he started seeing McCormack at Mercy Clinic for hearing aid fittings and adjustments.
Provider’s Offerings
To launch Washington Hearing Center, McCormack used a combination of bank loans and self-funding, she said. She bought all the medical equipment without the use of bank loans.
The center offers care for tinnitus, which is the ringing of the ears, and misophonia, an intense emotional or psychological response to background noises such as pen clicks or gum chewing, McCormack said.
The center also provides hearing evaluations, hearing aid care, custom ear plugs, wax removal and aural rehabilitation, which is basically communication counseling.
Although she works with patients who are older, McCormack said her clients are spread across every age demographic from 3 years old and upward.
At the new clinic, hearing aids will typically cost $600 to $2,500. Most insurances will cover the cost of a hearing test at the center, McCormack said.
McCormack’s office manager and only employee is Sue Zimmer, who left Mercy to join McCormack in her new practice. The two have worked together eight years.