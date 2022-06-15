Residents of Union’s existing St. Andrews Place subdivision expressed their displeasure Monday at plans for a new neighboring development with 157 single-family homes on 31.8 acres.
Around 30 people attended the two public hearings on the planned St. Andrews Meadows development before the Board of Aldermen at its regular monthly meeting. One hearing was for a proposed voluntary annexation of the property into Union. The other was for a proposed planned unit development to be built by McBride Homes.
Though no votes were taken Monday, discussion went on for nearly two hours. A final vote on the development is expected in July.
Both the annexation and the planned unit development request were unanimously recommended by the Union Planning and Zoning Commission in May, when no one spoke against it. Some of the speakers Monday said St. Andrews Place residents should have been notified of McBride’s plans by the city.
Speakers at the hearings voiced concerns about potential traffic in the area, particularly with plans for St. Andrews Place and St. Andrews Meadows to share one exit out of the communities — the roundabout at the intersection of St. Andrews Drive and Denmark Road.
“It seems to me that we need to have another access out of there for the 300 or so homes that are out there before serious construction takes place,” said St. Andrews Place resident Ron Beeler. “There could be an emergency and a serious problem.”
The city is aware of the potential traffic issues, Mayor Bob Schmuke told attendees. “The city has been working to take care of that,” he said. “At this time, we cannot comment any further on that.”
Others did not like the proposed density of St. Andrews Meadows. The subdivision would be divided into two home styles, the higher end Bayside, which will have lots that are 52 feet wide, and the Arbor, where lots will be 38 feet wide.
Homes in the Arbor, which will be between 1,150 and 1,900 square feet, are expected to start in the low $200,000-range and average in the mid-$200,000s, said Jeannie Aumiller, McBride general counsel and senior vice president of real estate. The Bayside homes are expected to start in the mid-$200,000s, with many exceeding $400,000 with customizations. Those are expected to be between 1,200 and 2,700 square feet.
A planned unit designation allows for more varied setbacks from the street and a wider variety of property sizes, while allowing the average lot size to stay above 7,500 square feet, the standard minimum size for the R-2 zoning district.
“I recommend that they submit something that’s a little more comparable to what Union needs and what we need, and then ask for the annexation based on that,” St. Andrews resident Joe Morgan said.
Alderman Tom Strubberg asked Aumiller why McBride doesn’t have all larger lots with homes in the $400,000 range in St. Andrews Meadows. “If you’re looking for a house in the area, there’s nothing available,” he said.
Aumiller responded that putting in all $400,000 homes would decrease their value. “When you go to resell, there’s going to be five people reselling with the same...”
“Totally disagree,” Strubberg responded. “That’s an inaccurate statement.”
Aumiller said her statement comes from McBride’s market research.
“For Union, Missouri? Or, like, the St. Louis area?” Strubberg responded, pointing to homes in Pacific that are built close together.
Aumiller said some people want to live in homes close to each other, and McBride is trying to build a community that can appeal to young professionals and retirees, as well as growing families. “We are offering housing sites to people that may not have those options in other areas. ... When you create a good community, you’re creating a life cycle of housing. You’re providing that housing to meet the needs of the community, not just one segment of the community.”
Though he did not attend the meeting, an email from Alderman Robert Marquart was read, in which he expressed similar concerns about the lot size. “This seems to be very dense,” he wrote.
St. Andrews Place residents also asked about runoff from storms impacting their yards. But Mike Falkner with Sterling Engineering, which is working with McBride, said McBride will pipe water from the new homes into detention basins. “We’re not going to just let the water run straight off of the development,” he said. “We’re going to take that water over to the basins and treat that water before it is discharged.”