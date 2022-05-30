The Union Planning and Zoning Commission has given preliminary approval to a large subdivision in the southeastern part of the city.
The planning board first voted unanimously May 23 to annex 31.8 acres into the city. It then voted to allow McBride Homes to build a new planned unit development on the site, located just east of Veterans Memorial Park and north of the existing St. Andrews Place subdivision.
If given final approval by the Union Board of Aldermen, the project, called St. Andrews Meadows, will have 157 single-family homes. The development will feature several green spaces, trails and sidewalks built by the developer.
The subdivision will feature homes from two of McBride’s popular product lines, called Arbor and the higher-end Bayside. Jeannie Aumiller, McBride general counsel and senior vice president of real estate, said prices will start in the low $200,000-range for the Arbor homes and mid-$200,000s for Bayside. With customers able to customize their houses, she expects many of the final costs to exceed $400,000.
Arbor houses will likely be between 1,100 and 1,900 square feet, while Bayside will be between 1,200 and 2,700 square feet, Aumiller said. Those numbers do not include basements, which each home will have.
The development will be a mixture of ranch-style and two-story homes, Aumiller said. Each will have a garage.
Lot sizes will range from an eighth to a quarter of an acre, Aumiller said, averaging between 6,000 and 7,000 square feet.
“What we’re seeing is that the vast majority of the market, and our customer base, is preferring smaller lots, still (with) the same size home, because they don’t really want to maintain it,” she said. “We have schedules that aren’t conducive to maintaining the lot, but they want the common ground.”
Common spaces will be maintained by the homeowners association, Aumiller said.
Though he voted for the project, board member Steve Campbell, a St. Andrews Place resident, expressed concern about adding more homes along St. Andrews Drive when it is currently the only paved road for people to leave the existing subdivision.
“I know it’s flooded a couple times when I’ve lived there where you couldn’t get out for a day, because it was under water down by the roundabout,” he said.
City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said Union is working with McBride on securing an emergency access road from the new St. Andrews Meadows to the splash pad parking lot at Veterans Park. The road could also access a maintenance facility Union is looking at putting in at the park.
St. Andrews Drive now sees about 1,100 cars per day, which is “fairly low,” Zimmermann said. Union is also doing traffic counts on Denmark Road, which also has apartments being built on it, to see if future changes might be needed.
The project meets goals discussed in meetings on Union’s new comprehensive plan, which have included more higher-end housing, Aumiller said. “We want to help meet those, and provide new infrastructure to the city to help provide that housing,” she said. “We think there’s a lot of really good opportunity here, and we’re excited to bring you housing in this market.”
The property is now located in Franklin County Public Water Supply District No. 3 but McBride is working to get out of the district so the subdivision can connect to city water and sewer, Zimmermann said.
A planned unit designation allows for more varied setbacks from streets and property sizes in a development, which Zimmermann said better utilizes the property. The site has a drainage way in the northeast corner, which is not going to be disturbed because of the adjusted lot sizes. The PUD designation allows McBride to still build the same number of units.
“Actually, the environmental community has really embraced PUDs because it does protect some sensitive areas,” he said.
No one from the public other than Aumiller spoke at Monday’s public hearing.
St. Andrews Place will be built in two phases, according to McBride. The company plans to break ground on the site late this year, with home construction starting next year.
Among the previous developments McBride, the largest home builder in Missouri, has worked on in Franklin County are Locust Valley in Washington and the controversial Manors at Brush Creek in Pacific. This will be the company’s first subdivision in Union.
“We’ve been looking for the right project to enter into this market for quite a while,” Aumiller said.