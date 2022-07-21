After negative feedback from residents of a neighboring subdivision last month, McBride Homes representatives are considering changes to their proposed St. Andrews Meadows subdivision.
St. Andrews Meadows, which has been approved by the Union Planning and Zoning Commission, was designed to have 157 homes in different floor plans, ranging in price from the low-$200,000 range to more than $400,000.
But the lot sizes, ranging from an eighth to a quarter of an acre, drew concerns from residents of the existing St. Andrews Place subdivision, part of which borders the McBride development. St. Andrews Place residents also asked about traffic and infrastructure, with only St. Andrews Drive providing an exit for both subdivisions.
While no vote was held at the Board of Aldermen’s July 11 meeting, the issue of St. Andrews Meadows did come up.
“I think you all are addressing some things with some layouts and things,” Mayor Bob Schmuke told McBride representatives.
Jeannie Aumiller, McBride general counsel and senior vice president of real estate, told aldermen the company is working on potential changes, including shifting lot sizes that border St. Andrews Place.
Aumiller said they also would look at any other issues the city has. “We just want to make sure we’re checking all the boxes,” she said.
City officials also announced results of a traffic count study it was working on in the St. Andrews area, on the east end of Union.
City engineer J.D. Kelley said he discussed the roundabout at the intersection of St. Andrews Place and Denmark Road with Cochran Engineering, which designed it. The company told him it was designed to handle up to 1,200 vehicles per hour.
Peak traffic is now between 7 and 8 a.m., when 343 vehicles enter the roundabout, Kelley said.
“We’re well below where those peaks are,” he said. “That roundabout is designed to handle the traffic that’s there now and the traffic that will be there.”
Alderman Tom Strubberg asked if they have looked at traffic at the intersection of Denmark Road and Progress Parkway, where backups can occur for cars waiting to turn at the intersection just south of Highway 50.
“I think that’s more of a concern than the roundabout,” Strubberg said.
Kelly acknowledged that the study showed that a high percentage of traffic entering the roundabout goes west on Denmark Road toward the Progress Parkway intersection. He said they next plan to get a traffic count at the Denmark Road-Progress Parkway intersection.
McBride also designed a street connection between its proposed subdivision and the city’s Veterans Memorial Park, allowing for an emergency second exit out of both St. Andrews Meadows and the existing St. Andrews Place, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said.
The impact of St. Andrews Meadows on Union’s sewer system also was discussed.
With a peak flow of 155,000 gallons a day, the 89 new homes that hook into the new sewer system would fill about 3 1/2 inches of an eight-inch pipe, Kelly said.
“Typically, these sewer systems are designed to carry absolute peak flow at half full,” he said.
That means the sewer system would adequately hold the additional homes, Kelley said.
The study was not formal, instead having “assumptions made” without having specific information on the exact flow and equipment, Kelly said.
“We really don’t have a finalized set of drawings at this point,” he said.
While McBride has has other projects in Franklin County, like Locust Valley in Washington and the Manors at Brush Creek in Pacific, this would be the company’s first subdivision in Union.