McBride Homes’ first residential development in Union could be the first in the city to form its own community improvement district (CID).
“What they’re going to be requesting is for a community improvement district to be formed on that property, to be used for infrastructure, meaning, once the CID is formed, they would install the infrastructure upfront and then let the CID reimburse over a period of time,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said at the Feb. 6 meeting of the city’s Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee.
The city currently has a few businesses that utilize community improvement districts, such as McDonald’s and Dickey Bub. But Zimmermann said those are funded by sales taxes, while McBride’s would be the first CID in Union funded by property taxes.
McBride is considering using the width of homes as the methodology in determining what residents pay to the CID, Zimmermann explained. “In other words, if your house is this wide, it’s $500 (per year); if it’s not that wide, it’s $300,” he said.
The Union Board of Aldermen would have to create the new CID.
While they have not been used for residential property in Union before, Zimmermann said CIDs can be a useful tool. For instance, they can also be used by existing subdivisions if they want something like drainage improvements, which would require a vote of residents of the proposed CID. Because McBride is now the only owner of the 31.8-acre acres where it’s development will be built, it is the only entity needed to request the CID.
McBride plans to provide people interested in buying homes in Union with materials on the CID, so they know in advance about the additional fees, Zimmermann said.
Residents will pay annual taxes to the CID over 28 years, with that obligation transferring to the new owner should the house be sold, Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said. “In year 29, it stops and it’s no longer collected,” he said.
No action was taken by the committee, but the CID will eventually need approval from the full board of aldermen.
After being annexed into Union last year, McBride, Missouri’s largest homebuilder, announced the official purchase of the land south of Highway 50 in December. The St. Andrews Meadows development, located between Veterans Memorial Park and St. Andrews Drive, will have 152 home sites with seven floor plans.
While no official action has been taken on the community improvement district, the board of aldermen did approve plat 1 of St. Andrews Meadows as a “major subdivision” at its Monday, Feb. 13, meeting. The approval means the development meets the city of Union’s requirements for a subdivision, though city documents state that no building permits will be issued for the property until required infrastructure has been completed.
Monday’s approval was for the northern portion of St. Andrews Meadows. “They would come back later and create that plat,” Zimmermann said, referring to the southern portion of the subdivision.