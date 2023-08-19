The developers of a new subdivision in east Union are providing the city with a lot to build a new parks facility.
St. Andrews Drive Development LLC, an affiliate of Chesterfield-based McBride Homes, is providing the plat near the back part of its St. Andrews Meadows subdivision, which is currently under development between St. Andrews Drive and Veterans Memorial Park.
“They would be transferring property, no cost to us,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann told aldermen at their Aug. 7 Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee meeting.
The lot McBride is conveying to the city is near the emergency exit going from St. Andrews Place into the park, as well as the park’s walking trails and largest parking lot.
The city plans to build a small maintenance facility to help serve the park on the lot at a later date, Zimmermann said. “A place where we could store a couple of mowers, things of that nature, and also maybe provide a little break room and a restroom for the workers,” Zimmermann told The Missourian.
Zimmermann told aldermen he was “a little concerned about” language in the agreement that referred to a community improvement district (CID) McBride is setting up that charges a special tax lien for residents of the subdivision to pay for infrastructure in the development. But City Attorney Matt Schroeder determined the city’s facility would not be taxable because the taxes are listed only for residential buildings.
“This would not be a residential building,” Zimmermann said.
“In other words, our lot is not going to be subject to the CID assessment,” Schroeder added.
The committee unanimously recommended the transfer, which was expected to be approved by the full Board of Aldermen.
Residents of the larger homes in St. Andrews Meadows will be responsible for paying a $500 annual tax assessment to support the CID improvements, while owners of smaller homes will pay $300 per year, Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder previously said.
The CID assessment will be charged the first 28 years St. Andrews Meadows is in existence.
After being annexed into Union last year, McBride, Missouri’s largest homebuilder, announced the official purchase of the land south of Highway 50 in December 2022. The St. Andrews Meadows development will have 152 home sites with seven floor plans.
The city approved the development, as well as the annexation of the 31.8-acre property it will sit on, in August 2022. After 30 people attended public hearings before aldermen, expressing concerns about McBride’s small lot sizes, McBride agreed to reduce the number of lots from 157.
