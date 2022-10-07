Union City Hall
Missourian File Photo

A new planned subdivision in southeastern Union will make it easier for people to access Veterans Memorial Park by foot.

The Union Planning and Zoning Commission recommended a final site plan for the McBride Berra Land Co. at its Sept. 26 meeting. McBride Homes is planning its first development in Union on 31.8 acres, located off St. Andrews Drive just north of the existing St. Andrews Place subdivision.

Tags