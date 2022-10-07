A new planned subdivision in southeastern Union will make it easier for people to access Veterans Memorial Park by foot.
The Union Planning and Zoning Commission recommended a final site plan for the McBride Berra Land Co. at its Sept. 26 meeting. McBride Homes is planning its first development in Union on 31.8 acres, located off St. Andrews Drive just north of the existing St. Andrews Place subdivision.
After concerns were raised about McBride’s planned St. Andrews Meadows development sharing one exit out of the area with St. Andrews Place, McBride agreed to build an emergency exit from St. Andrews Meadows to the parking lot at Veterans Park.
Board member Steve Campbell, who lives in St. Andrews Place, said he is in favor of the new development but asked if McBride could put sidewalks along St. Andrews Drive, even though the homes will be on newly built streets. “There’s a lot of people that walk out of St. Andrews along that road,” he said. “It’s kind of hilly there, and, personally, I think it’s kind of dangerous.”
Campbell, director of Scenic Regional Library, said the library was required to put in sidewalks when the Union branch was built.
But City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said the difference is the library actually built the road, while St. Andrews Drive is already in place.
McBride will be building sidewalks inside the development, including one linking to Veterans Park at the emergency access.
Mayor Bob Schmuke said that once the development is finished, people walking or jogging will be able to cut through St. Andrews Meadows and walk on newly built sidewalks connecting it to the park.
“It’s not safe to jog on any road,” Schmuke said. “I would hope they would use the access to the park to, actually get in on the trails in the park.”
The new streets in St. Andrews Meadows will have sidewalks on one side of the street throughout the development, said Jeannie Aumiller, McBride general counsel and senior vice president of real estate.
The planning commission voted unanimously to recommend approving the final plan to the Union Board of Aldermen.
The board of aldermen already voted 5-2 at its August meeting to annex the tract into the city and then approved the St. Andrews Meadows planned unit development.
McBride, of Chesterfield, previously agreed to lower the number of homes in the development to 152 from 157.
McBride also agreed to increase the size of its lots that border the existing St. Andrews Place subdivision “thereby creating a better transition boundary between the two communities,” Aumiller said.
McBride made changes to its plan after 30 people attended public hearings before the board of aldermen in June, with concerns, including over small lot sizes in the McBride development and traffic issues on St. Andrews Drive.