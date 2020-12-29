The Union Board of Aldermen and Washington City Council threw their support behind an effort to get reimbursement for COVID-19-related missed work time.
Officials said they are being joined by the other cities in Franklin County.
The bodies both voted unanimously Monday, Dec. 21, to send a letter to county commissioners asking for $36,912 for Washington and around $25,000 for Union in reimbursement from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money that the county received from the state.
“All of the municipalities are looking at about a $20,000 to $25,000 hit for providing that additional COVID sick leave,” Union City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said.
The request came a day before commissioners announced that new federal legislation is expected to extend the deadline for CARES funding eligibility through the end of 2021.
It is important for the cities to work together on this issue, Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy told her city’s council.
“I’m not sure what will happen, but at least we’ll have something in writing as a group,” she said.
The letter, which is expected to be signed by all Franklin County mayors, reads that it is the mayors’ understanding that the county considers reimbursing cities for paid sick, family and medical leave to be an ineligible expense for CARES Act reimbursement.
“The only explanation that we have received is the commission considers the leave to be a budgeted expense,” the letter reads. “We can assure you, none of the cities in your community budgeted to extend an additional 80 hours of leave to each employee.”
The letter points to language in both the federal Treasury Department and county directives for what is eligible spending under CARES that includes “Expenses of providing paid sick and paid family and medical leave to public employees to enable compliance with COVID-19 public health precautions.”
But commissioners argue they were able to include pay for COVID-19-related leave within their regular budget and ask cities to do the same.
“Our sheriff’s department has been hit by a number of employees testing positive for COVID, as has our 911 dispatch,” Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson said. “The county has not dipped into our taxpayer dollars.”
Union is required to pay employees in quarantine or out because of the coronavirus 100 percent of their pay for two weeks and two-thirds of their pay if taking care of a close relative who is COVID-19 positive, Zimmermann said.
While Lucy had initially planned to sign the letter herself, the entire council put its support behind the effort after a discussion at Monday’s meeting.
“Nobody came to us this budget year thinking, ‘Oh, we might have a pandemic, let’s go ahead and add on 80 hours per employee,” Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb said.
Along with Union Mayor Rod Tappe, who signed the letter immediately after his board’s meeting, and Lucy, the letter is expected to be signed by Pacific Mayor Steve Myers, St. Clair Mayor Ron Blum, Sullivan Mayor Dennis Watz, New Haven Mayor George Panhorst Jr., Berger Mayor Harold Englert and Gerald Mayor Hillary Ward.
After initially being unable to reach Sullivan, Union Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said that city now supports the request.
“Sullivan is on board, all the other mayors and communities are on board,” he said.
The county’s decision not to reimburse for COVID-19-related sick leave was based on a recommendation from a committee that deals with CARES funding requests, Zimmermann said. The committee is made up of Franklin County Auditor Angela Gibson, Treasurer Debbie Aholt and Emergency Management Deputy Director Stephanie Norton.
Union aldermen expressed displeasure at the county’s reasoning for the denial.
“There’s no way to budget for something like that,” Alderman Karen Erwin said.
“That’s what the CARES Act was set up for is for COVID-related issues, and if we’re without someone for 14 days, that’s a COVID-related issue,” Union Alderman Paul Arand added.
Franklin County, which received $12.2 million in CARES funding, previously budgeted its remaining $5.2 million to return to the state of Missouri in unspent CARES funds. Before the extension, any CARES money not requested by Dec. 30, 2020, had been required to be returned to the state by April 1, 2021.
“They were appropriated for a reason,” Washington’s Ward 2 Councilman Mark Wessels said. “I see no point in sending it back when you have needs it could be used on.”
Despite criticism, being careful with the money has allowed the county to have another year’s worth of CARES funding, Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said after Tuesday’s meeting. “So that we can address any unforeseen circumstances that come up with the virus,” he said. “Now, as a result of our conservative actions, we have the funding to carry us through 2021.”
Brinker had been informed previously that a CARES extension was possible, he said. “I’ve had assurances from federal entities that would indeed occur,” he said.
Other CARES Payments
Commissioners did approve two other CARES requests at Tuesday’s meeting.
They awarded $93,000 to St. Francis Borgia Regional High School for the purchase of a used 2018 Blue Bird Vision bus and a used 2015 Glaval Entourage bus.
The buses will allow students to be distanced when transported to and from school and school-related events, Borgia President Bernard Naumann wrote in a letter to commissioners.
“By adding the larger vehicles we hope to address some of our transportation issues and increase the safety of our students while being transported,” he wrote.
Commissioners also approved another CARES request from the city of Union for various items totalling $9,622. The largest expense was $1,256 for 300 N95 respirator masks.