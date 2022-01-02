With 17 candidates on the ballot for the nonpartisan city election, voters in Washington will have plenty of choices when they step into the voting booth on Election Day. Candidate filing officially ended Dec. 28.
In 2020, there were 12 candidates seeking seats on the City Council.
For the April 5, 2022 general election there are four candidates running for mayor, 13 candidates running for city council and one candidate running for city attorney. There are six candidates running for seats on the Washington School Board, which also will appear on ballots in Franklin County, along with other school district elections.
The four candidates for mayor, in ballot order, are: First Ward Councilman Steve Sullentrup; former city council candidate Kari Klenke; Nathan Krausch, who ran for mayor in 2018; and James “Doug” Hagedorn, who served one term on the Washington School Board. The mayor serves a four-year term and receives a $12,000 salary.
Current Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy announced earlier this year that she would not be seeking reelection after serving three terms. She has said she will not be endorsing any candidates.
In April, four of the eight seats on the Washington City Council will be up for election. Those elected will serve two-year terms.
Three candidates have filed in the city’s First Ward as of Tuesday: Allan Behr, of the first block of East Main Street; Brandon Rodriguez, of the 100 block of Sir William Court, and JR Jones, of the 200 block of Walnut Street. This seat is currently held by Steve Sullentrup, who is running for mayor.
In the city’s Second Ward, incumbent Mark Hidritch, of the first block of Edward Place, has filed for reelection. Hidritch, who was first elected in 2010, is being challenged by Steven Landing, of the first block of Oxford Drive. Hidritch has run unopposed since 2012, when he defeated challenger Charlie Schroepfer, after receiving 63 percent of the vote compared to Schroepfer’s 37 percent.
In the Third Ward, five people have filed as candidates for the seat being vacated by Greg Skornia, who was elected in 2013 and is not running again.
Don Kluba, of the 2200 block of Martina Drive, was the latest candidate to join the race. He joins Chad Briggs, of the 5700 block of Steutermann Road; Kevin Blackburn, of the 2100 block of Martina Drive; Sara Scarborough, also of the 2100 block of Martina Drive, and Haley Beste, of the first block of Jason Ridge Drive.
In the city’s Fourth Ward, Michael Coulter, of the 500 block of West Front Street, and former city council candidate Mike Johns, of the 600 block of Roberts Street, have filed as challengers against incumbent Gretchen AuBuchon Pettet, of the first block of West Front Street. The order on the ballot will be Coulter, AuBuchon Pettet, Johns.
Pettet was first elected in 2018. She defeated incumbent Josh Brinker after receiving 53 percent of the vote. She was unopposed in 2020. Johns unsuccessfully ran against Fourth Ward Councilman Joe Holtmeier in 2021.
Incumbent city attorney Mark Piontek is unopposed in his reelection bid. He has served since 1988.
Voters wishing to participate in this election have until March 9 to register. Those needing to register to vote can do so in person with the Franklin County Clerk’s office in Union.
The candidate filing period opened Dec. 7.