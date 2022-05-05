As one of the final steps of the governing body’s reconfiguration following the April 5 election, members of the Washington City Council received their new committee assignments Monday night as part of the council’s regularly-scheduled meeting.
The assignments were determined by Washington Mayor Doug Hagedorn, who said he based the assignments on a combination of last year’s appointments, conversations with City Administrator Darren Lamb and also hearing from individual council members.
The assignments impact 18 of the city’s committees and commissions, that meet either monthly or quarterly and have the power to make recommendations to the council on policies and expenditures.
As members of these committees and commissions, the council members will act as both voting members and as liaisons, relaying information to the committee from the council and vice versa.
First Ward Councilman Allan “Al” Behr, who was elected in April to his first term, was assigned to the following committees: 353 Redevelopment Commission, which helps oversee economic development issues within Washington, including business recruitment and development within the city’s industrial parks; the Airport Committee, which oversees the operation of the Washington Regional Airport, located north of Washington in rural Warren County; the Parks and Recreation Commission, a panel that includes citizens and elected officials who help plan and manage the city’s sprawling park system; Historic Preservation Commission, which works to educate and inform the public about historic structures in Washington, most notably within the city’s historic business district; and the Solid Waste Committee.
First Ward Councilman Duane Reed was assigned to the following committees: the Board of Public Works, which helps set water and sewer rates and oversees any improvements and extensions of the city’s water and sewer systems; the Emergency Services Committee; Safety Committee; and Storm Water Committee.
In addition to being assigned to the city’s Tree Board, Second Ward Councilman Mark Hidritch, who was reelected in April, was also assigned to the Fire Department Committee.
Second Ward Councilman Mark Wessels was assigned to the Traffic Commission, which handles citizens’ complaints about traffic flow and oversees the city’s contract with the e-scooter company, Lime Scooter; the Downtown Core Committee; the city’s Tourism Commission, which meets quarterly and acts in support of the convention and visitors bureau and other tourism-related efforts; the Finance Committee; and the Community Relations Board, which was created by former Mayor Sandy Lucy and is the newest committee. The group aims to be “a liaison between all members of our community and the city of Washington, in order to build a more inclusive, safe and welcoming environment for all.”
Third Ward Councilman Jeff Patke received four committee assignments, including the Fire Department Committee; the Storm Water Committee; the Parks and Recreation Committee; and the Solid Waste committee.
Third Ward Councilman Chad Briggs, who was elected to his first term in April, has been assigned to three committees, including the Traffic Commission; the Washington Area Transportation Committee, which meets monthly with officials from Warren County and from the Missouri Department of Transportation to talk about a variety of transportation issues, including Amtrak, industrial use of the railways, the expansion of Highway 47, the Missouri River bridge and other topics; and the Washington Public Library Committee.
Fourth Ward Councilman Mike Coulter, who was also elected to his first term in April, received three assignments including the Downtown Core Committee, the Library Committee, and the Board of Public Works.
Fourth Ward Councilman Joe Holtmeier was assigned to the 353 Redevelopment Commission; the Washington Area Transportation Committee; the Airport Committee; the Safety Committee; and the Historic Preservation Commission.