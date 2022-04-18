Four members of the Washington City Council along with mayor-elect James “Doug” Hagedorn are scheduled to be sworn in at Monday’s meeting in council chambers on the first floor of Washington City Hall, 405 Jefferson St.
Among those taking the oath of office are incoming members First Ward Councilman-elect Allan Behr; Third Ward Councilman-elect Chad Briggs; and Fourth Ward Councilman-elect Mike Coulter. Second Ward Councilman Mark Hidritch, who ran unopposed for his reelection bid, also will be sworn in on Monday.
All of those taking the oath of office were elected April 5.
After the ceremony, the newly organized council will elect a Mayor Pro Tem, who will lead council meetings in Hagedorn’s absence. The council also will elect a member to serve on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission and the 353 Redevelopment Corp. There also will be a vote deciding which members of the council should serve on the city’s Board of Health with Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, who is the city’s physician and works at Mercy Hospital Washington.
Prior to the swearing-in ceremony, the city also will recognize Mayor Sandy Lucy, who opted to not seek reelection, and outgoing council members Steve Sullentrup, Greg Skornia and Gretchen AuBuchon Pettet. Each of the outgoing public officials will receive a proclamation from the city recognizing them for their years of service.