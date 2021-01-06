Union native Sherri Matthews has been promoted to manager of Heritage Community Bank’s Union branch.
Matthews, 38, has been the operations manager since 2009 when the branch opened. She has more than 20 years of banking experience, all of which has taken place in Franklin County.
“Being in operations, you learn so many different aspects of the bank, from bookkeeping to loans to new accounts to teller transactions, so being a branch manager, it’s just kind of overseeing all of that,” Matthews said.
In her new role, Matthews will supervise the branch’s 14 employees, focus on budgeting and, as a large part of her day, interact with customers.
Matthews’ interpersonal skills helped her land the promotion, said Jeanette Thornton, vice president and HR manager. The two have worked together since Matthews helped open the branch 12 years ago.
“People come into the bank and meet her one time, and they want to be here. They want to work with her,” Thornton said.
Matthews is also integrated into the community, Thornton said, which is an added benefit when her job is to connect with clientele. “I’ve seen the customers that we’ve picked up over the years, and I swear that 90 percent of them are people that she has somehow come in contact with, whether through her volunteering or her boys’ sports,” Thornton said.
In her free time, Matthews is a member of and volunteers at First Christian Church in Union. She and her husband, Derrick, have two sons, Jordan, 10, and Haden, 16. The boys are both part of the Union R-XI School District, which she also attended.