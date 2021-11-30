A proposed gas station and a proposed massage parlor are among the agenda items to be discussed at the Pacific Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Dec. 14, according to legal notices issued by the city.
Wallis Petroleum is asking the city for a conditional use permit that would allow it to build a convenience store, gas pumps, a car wash and car-cleaning vacuums at 2027 W. Osage St.
Steve Myers, Pacific’s community development director, said Wallis Petroleum has owned the building for a long time. “(Wallis Petroleum) has had the intention for a long time to place a gas station facility there,” he said. “We’re glad to see them moving forward on this project.”
Angel Zumwalt is seeking a conditional use permit to open a massage parlor on the second floor of a building at 220 First St., above Pacific Brew Haus.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at city hall, 300 Hoven Drive.